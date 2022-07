PATERSON, N.J. -- The mayors of New Jersey's largest cities hope to see a decrease in gun crimes because of a change in the state's bail law. A CBS2's Tony Aiello reported Monday, it makes it easier to detain people charged with serious gun offenses. The number of shooting victims in New Jersey surged up more than 40 percent in the last two years. Paterson is one of the five large cities most impacted. "I think it's very bad, horrible. It's very devastating," said Marcuasia Pauling, who lives in Paterson. Advocates hope a change in the bail law eases the toll by denying bail...

PATERSON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO