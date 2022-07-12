Red Oak Police Report three arrests

(Red Oak) Three people have been arrested in Red Oak.

The Red Oak Police Department responded to a burglary at 1402 Eastern. Sometime in the early afternoon on Monday someone entered the residence and removed items from the house. Upon investigation, officers located some of the missing items at Oak Creek Apartments and arrested 58-year-old Kelly Gene Gregory, of Red Oak. Gregory is charged with 3rd Degree Burglary (Class D Felony). Gregory’s bond was set at $5,000.

28-year-old Cheyenne Linn Eilers, of Omaha, is charged with Unlawful Possession of Prescription Drugs. 30-year-old Dylan James Hambright, of Council Bluffs, was charged Tuesday morning with Driving While License Revoked. Eilers and Hambright were each held on $1,000 bond.