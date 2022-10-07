ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Loki faces Celestial judgment just like everyone else in AXE: Iron Fist #1

By George Marston
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cRUc_0gdFGlM200

Lin Lie, AKA the former Swordmaster and the current Iron Fist who wields a power all his own, is about to undergo "a trial unlike any other" as part of AXE: Judgement Day, in which characters across the Marvel Universe face cosmic judgment at the hands of the Celestials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hxIYJ_0gdFGlM200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

In the one-shot AXE: Iron Fist #1 from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Michael YG, the creative team behind the current Iron Fist limited series that put Lin Lie in the role, the new Iron Fist must find a way into the mystical city of K'un-Lun to facedown none other than Shou-Lao the Undying - the dragon whose mystical heart has empowered generations of Iron Fists.

Does this mean Lin Lie is about to claim the heart of Shou-Lao and the traditional power of the Iron Fist for himself?

We're not sure, but we do know that Loki is a part of the story - and though Marvel isn't revealing exactly how, we're betting that Lin Lie will turn to the god of mischief's help in entering the supposedly impenetrable magical city.

But before that in this preview of AXE: Iron Fist #1, Loki explains to Lin Lie that the Progenitor - the new Celestial at the heart of the AXE: Judgment Day crossover event - is in the process of judging "humanity." What he doesn't realize and learns from the Progenitor himself is that all living beings on Earth, including mutants, Eternals, and gods (like Loki) will be judged too.

Color the God of Lies (or Stories, as he prefers) surprised.

Check out the preview below:

Image 1 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XfoAa_0gdFGlM200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 2 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ykoxk_0gdFGlM200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 3 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZC86n_0gdFGlM200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 4 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jKIoG_0gdFGlM200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)
Image 5 of 5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0up2s2_0gdFGlM200

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

AXE: Iron Fist #1 goes on sale October 12, with covers from Philip Tan.

Loki may be an unlikely buddy for Iron Fist, but that's often his whole thing. Check out the best Loki stories of all time for more mischief.

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

The rumored ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ runtime already has fans angrily planning their pee breaks

It was recently reported that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will have a near 3-hour runtime, which would make it the longest solo-MCU film in the franchise. The staggering reported 2-hour-41-minute length has split fans right down the middle. Does this mean the sequel will be a flop or is it the perfect opportunity to flesh out some of the characters as T’Challa’s was not recast following Chadwick Boseman’s death?
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans shocked to discover why Warner Bros. passed on making an ‘Iron Man’ movie

Looking at how comic book adaptations have been Hollywood’s bread-and-butter for over 20 years and counting, it’s very easy to forget that plenty of powerful producers and major studios has exceedingly little interest in superhero cinema prior to the post-millennium boom. Even Iron Man, which ultimately changed the industry forever, failed to escape development hell for years.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Celestial#Eternals#Stor
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
Variety

Ana de Armas Says It’s ‘Disgusting’ That ‘Blonde’ Nudity Will Circulate the Internet, but ‘I Can’t Control It’

Ana de Armas is earning some of the best reviews of her career for her performance as Marilyn Monroe in Andrew Dominik’s “Blonde,” and yet she’s well aware that it will be her nude scenes that end up getting the most exposure online. As the actor said during her Variety cover story interview, “I know what’s going to go viral, and it’s disgusting.” “Blonde” is set to stream globally on Netflix starting Sept. 28, which means viewers will have the ability to clip scenes from the film or take screenshots and share them online. De Armas expects her nude scenes to...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
wegotthiscovered.com

A half-baked supernatural thriller finds a lot more support than it deserves

Any feature hailing from Roman Polanski is guaranteed to stir up a hornet’s nest of controversy and conversation, but even if we put the contentious filmmaker’s personal history to one side, it’s hard to fathom why his 1999 supernatural thriller The Ninth Gate has remained so enduringly popular since it was first released.
MOVIES
People

Christian Bale Asked Chris Rock Not to Talk to Him on 'Amsterdam' Set: 'I Found Myself Giggling'

Christian Bale had a polite message for funnyman Chris Rock while the two filmed director David O. Russell's upcoming comedic mystery Amsterdam: Don't speak to me. "I had to ask Chris Rock not to talk to me anymore because I found myself giggling during the takes," Bale, 48, tells PEOPLE. In the movie, set in the 1930s, the Oscar-winning actor plays a disgraced doctor and World War I veteran named Burt Berendsen who's framed for murder; Rock, 57, plays a fellow vet named Milton King.
MOVIES
A.V. Club

Cut that check: Tom Cruise, Sandra Bullock, and other actors believe that Paramount is losing them millions in profit

The relationship between studios and actors is a symbiotic one, with the two partners relying on each other to get a movie off the ground and into theaters for the rest of us to enjoy the end product. Yet, that alliance can sour pretty quickly if one side begins to feel slighted...especially if Savior-of-the-Theater-Experience Tom Cruise is involved.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Clint Eastwood almost quit acting after making “the worst movie ever made”

When you think of Hollywood, you think of Clint Eastwood. Given the range of action and adventure movies he has starred in over the years, it is almost impossible to think of an industry without the actor, who is now 91 years old. But in an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Eastwood revealed that he was very close to packing in acting for good after co-starring in what he calls “the worst movie ever made.”
MOVIES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

31K+
Followers
35K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy