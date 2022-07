Amazon Prime has come and gone and the packages are starting to roll in. The porch pirates are in full swing taking your merchandise. The below video is courtesy of Lakewood Civilian Safety. Hopefully someone can identify this woman and notify the police. If you are expecting a package, pay attention and bring it in as soon as it arrives. Video is crisp and clear so take a look and see if you can help a family get their items back.

LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO