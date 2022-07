KINGWOOD — Preston Commissioners won’t be buying property on Main Street adjacent current county property. On Monday, commissioners toured the three buildings at 113 W. Main St., and the matter was on the regular meeting agenda Tuesday for action. Commission President Samantha Stone said the commission was prepared to move forward with an offer Tuesday, “but was notified late [Monday] that the seller accepted another offer that had come before them.”

