Chelsea ‘to conclude transfers before deciding on future of Armando Broja and Levi Colwill after stunning 2021-22 loans’

By Ian Tuckey
 2 days ago

CHELSEA could make starlets Armando Broja and Levi Colwill sweat on their future until Thomas Tuchel has completed his summer signings.

West Ham, Napoli, Newcastle and former loan club Southampton fancy striker Broja, while left-back Colwill is also being linked with the Saints after his temporary spell with Huddersfield last season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XF5ZU_0gdFFXyx00
Last season's loan club Southampton are one of the Prem sides reportedly interested in Albania striker Armando Brojo Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OrqtD_0gdFFXyx00
England Under-21 star Levi Colwill shone for Huddersfield last term Credit: Getty

It's understood the duo wanted their situation sorted before the Blues jet off for a USA tour this weekend.

But Albania star Broja, 20, and 19-year-old Colwill reportedly accept that Tuchel's priority is to see which defenders and attackers he brings in.

And if the Stamford Bridge chief fails to land some of his top targets he would be tempted to keep at least one of the youngsters.

The Mail say the Blues are still in talks with both men.

Broja, in particular, is hot property after bagging nine goals for Southampton last term.

And he could yet earn a place in Tuchel's senior squad

That would still be the case assuming Manchester City frontman Raheem Sterling completes his £50million move to Chelsea.

Wideman Serge Gnabry could also arrive, while a blockbuster move for Cristiano Ronaldo is still reportedly on the radar.

Further back in the team, Tuchel is closing in on at least one new top-class central defender.

Kalidou Koulibaly, Nathan Ake and Jules Kounde are all in contention.

