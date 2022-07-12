ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices are weighing on drivers and the EIA now expects demand to drop as Americans change their driving habits

By Phil Rosen
Markets Insider
Markets Insider
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ejrVC_0gdFFTS300
A gas station near San Francisco in May. Phil Rosen/Insider
  • The EIA predicts gasoline demand in the US to hit 9.07 million per day in July, 2.2% lower than last month's forecast.
  • Retail gas prices have dropped for several weeks, but they remain almost 50% higher than a year ago.
  • The average price for a gallon of gas in the US hit $4.655 on Tuesday, according to AAA.

