ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Von Miller Sends Broncos a Bold Message of Support

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QrIc0_0gdFEsMJ00

The former Broncos legend revealed how conflicted he was during 2022 free agency when he ultimately signed with the Bills.

If there was one thing that kept the Denver Broncos' 2022 offseason from being absolutely perfect, it was that Von Miller didn't re-sign. The Super Bowl 50 MVP almost signed with the Dallas Cowboys before accepting a mega-deal worth up to $120 million from the Buffalo Bills.

All good things come to an end and when the Broncos traded Miller last fall to the Los Angeles Rams, that era came to a grinding halt. Only kicker Brandon McManus remains from Denver's Super Bowl 50 roster.

But Russell Wilson has ushered in a new era of Broncos football and Miller will be watching his old team closely and rooting them on.

“This team is going to be great,” Miller told Kyle Newman of the Denver Post . “It’s bittersweet that I won’t be here to be a part of it, because I’ve still got orange and blue in my heart and it will stay that way forever."

What happens next on the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Please take a second, sign up for our free newsletter, and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

Miller admitted to Newman that he felt conflicted as he hit free agency this past spring. The eight-time Pro Bowler entertained the possibility of returning to the team of which he stands as its all-time leader in sacks but ultimately, he got caught up in the whirlwind, landing in the AFC East.

“Free agency comes, and (I) want to be a Ram, want to be a Buffalo Bill, (I) want to go back to the Denver Broncos, (I) love the Dallas Cowboys,” Miller told the Denver Post . “Everything just happened so fast, (I) go with the Bills… and I start thinking about the type of the wonderful things I can do with this team.”

Miller has new fish to fry in upstate New York but he couldn't be happier for the state of the Broncos. After suffering with the team that drafted him for nearly six seasons, enduring one losing season after another, the two-time World Champion is excited for what's coming next in the Mile High City.

“We’ve been close in the AFC West for a very long time, and now we’ve got Russell Wilson, Jerry Jeudy’s going to be insane this year, Courtland Sutton’s going to be insane this year. I want those guys to win as many games as possible," Miller told Newman.

As disappointed as many Broncos fans were at Miller landing in Buffalo, having Wilson as the consolation prize is truly a first-world football phenomenon. The Broncos are in good hands, led by a bonafide franchise quarterback.

Miller was rocked by the trade last fall that sent him to L.A., even though he would go on to help the Rams win the Super Bowl.

“It was heartbreaking,” Miller recalled to Newman. “I almost cried (leaving the facility the day of the trade). To go and win a Super Bowl with the Rams, that is the only thing that could’ve helped out with the heartbreak.”

Meanwhile, Miller enters his age-33 season and while he signed with one of the best teams in the AFC, Father Time is going to come calling for him much sooner than he will for Wilson. And, after all, as important as the edge rusher position is, nothing comes close to the quarterback when it comes to constructing a championship roster.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Ndamukong Suh drawing interest from 3 teams

Veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh is still in the hunt for a new team, but a report says he has at least three interested parties. The Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Los Angeles Raiders have shown at least some interest in Suh, according to Tyler Dragon of USA Today. Suh is expected to wait until close to the start of training camp to make a decision on a new team.
CLEVELAND, OH
Variety

Tom Brady Reunites Patriots Rob Gronkowski, Danny Amendola, Julian Edelman in Comedy ‘80 for Brady’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are Patriots again — at least, they will be on the big screen next year. The former New England Patriots quarterback and his loyal tight end will be reunited in Paramount’s “80 for Brady,” a comedy that Brady is starring in and producing for a 2023 theatrical release. Along with Gronkowski, former New England wide receivers Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman will have cameo roles.
NFL
AllSteelers

Bengals Reveal White Helmets for 2022 Season

The Cincinnati Bengals revealed an alternative uniform for the 2022 season, adding a white helmet to the mix. The AFC North uniform combinations usually lead to great alternatives. The Bengals adding a "White Bengal" to their upcoming season stays the course with that narrative. The team hasn't announced when they'll...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Thanks The Ravens In Latest Message

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson drew some attention when he changed his Twitter cover photo to an image saying “I Need $.”. Those who have seen it thought that it was his way to put pressure on the organization to have his contract extension done. After all, there’s not...
BALTIMORE, MD
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys unlikely to reach contract agreement with key player

The Dallas Cowboys appear poised to head into the regular season with a key player on the franchise tag. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are unlikely to reach a long-term contract agreement with tight end Dalton Schultz prior to Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline. As a result, Schultz will play on the franchise tag for $10.9 million.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Kyle Newman
AllLions

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo appears on his way out of San Francisco. With coach Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers organization ready to move forward into 2022 with Trey Lance behind center, Garoppolo is on the trade block. According to oddsmakers, the Detroit Lions currently have the second-best odds to land the...
DETROIT, MI
MileHighHuddle

Broncos' Fifth Edge Rusher May Not be On the Roster

On paper, the Denver Broncos have a solid edge-rushing group. The Broncos have two starters with significant potential and solid depth options. However, how a situation looks 'on paper' doesn’t always work out in reality. There are chinks in the armor that, if not fixed, could derail this promising group’s potential.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Mvp#The Buffalo Bills#The Los Angeles Rams#The Denver Post
Yardbarker

The Packers know how to groom future head coaches

NFL head coaches can be found anywhere. They can come from any organization at any level. There are some coaches that go the long way that jump from the high school level to the college level to the NFL level. Some can be found in other professional leagues like the Canadian Football League. Others stay with one organization and work their way up. But, it seems as if the best place to get discovered for a head-coaching role is in the smallest professional sports town in America, which is pretty ironic. That's right: Green Bay, Wisconsin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
778K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy