Kingsport, TN

Trash Barrel Paint-In returns at Allandale Mansion

By Kiley Hill
wcyb.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — If you were driving in Kingsport today, you may have noticed the grounds at Allandale Mansion looked a little different. The annual Trash Barrel Paint-In took place earlier on...

wcyb.com

wcyb.com

Folks camping out for Appalachian Fair tickets

GRAY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Tickets for the concerts at the Appalachian Fair are set to go on sale Thursday at noon. Some folks just can't wait to get their hands on them so they are camping out at the fairgrounds and counting the hours down. They said it is a tradition.
GRAY, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport police working to ensure Fun Fest safety

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Fun Fest in Kingsport kicks off Friday, and large crowds are expected. Nine days -- more than 50 locations -- and over 100 events are set for this year's Fun Fest. Tom Patton, with the Kingsport Police Department told News 5 officers have been preparing.
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

New pickleball complex coming to Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Construction will soon begin on a brand new pickleball complex in Bristol, Tennessee. The complex will be adjacent to the Bristol Sportsplex, located off Bluff City Highway. The City of Bristol, Tennessee entered an agreement with the Sportsplex to lease land where the pickleball complex...
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Plastic recycling returns to Washington County, Tennessee

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Plastic recycling has returned to Washington County, Tennessee. Washington County's Solid Waste Department is accepting No. 1 and No. 2 plastics for recycling. Solid Waste asks that residents only place the recyclables in the containers designated for plastics. Washington County residents can look at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Back-to-school supply drive underway at Kingsport Family YMCA

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — With the start of the new school year just around the corner, the Kingsport Family YMCA is hosting a back-to-school supply drive. The goal of the drive is to help bridge the gap between what families can afford and what students need. The donations go...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Update: Water service restored in Limestone, Telford

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A water outage is creating complications for Washington County, Tennessee residents in Limestone and Telford on Wednesday. According to a release from the Jonesborough Police Department, the town is aware of the “large water outage” and is working to fix it. Crews were...
LIMESTONE, TN
wcyb.com

Several roads temporarily closed for Kingsport Fun Fest 2022 Parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A number of streets in downtown Kingsport will be closed temporarily on Friday, July 15 to accommodate the Fun Fest 2022 parade. The parade will begin on Clinchfield Street near the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, and continue to Center Street, Sullivan Street and finally back to Clinchfield Street.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Road closures announced for Fun Fest parade

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The annual Fun Fest parade will roll through downtown Kingsport on Friday and several streets will be closed as a result. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the corner of Clinchfield and West Center streets. It will travel along Center Street and then Sullivan Street before ending at the […]
KINGSPORT, TN
#Fun Fest Emily Thompson
WJHL

Hunter T’s Chicken Shack to close Saturday

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A fried chicken business located across from the Tri-Cities Airport is closing down Saturday. Staff at Hunter T’s Chicken Shack, a drive-thru located in the 2300 block of Tennessee Route 75 in Blountville, Tennessee, told News Channel 11 that Friday would be the business’s last day of operation.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Chipotle location opens at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Chipotle location at The Pinnacle in Bristol, Tennessee, opened Wednesday morning. A spokesperson said that the location is also a "Chipotlane," which will take digital orders placed through the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com and then customers can receive their orders at the drive-through or walk-up window. Customers will also be able to dine in.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

God is not bound by time

Editor’s Note: Local pastors partner with us to bring a message of hope and comfort to readers twice a week. Look for it on Sundays and Wednesdays. Several years ago, I received a text from a friend in the middle of the night. I didn’t see it until the next morning. It read: Our son is having a severe asthma attack, and we are taking him to the ER. I know you won’t see this until morning, but God is not bound by time, so whenever you do see it, please pray.
KINGSPORT, TN
elizabethton.com

Why I Love Carter County

I was born and raised in Elizabethton. As a lifelong Carter County resident, husband, father, local small business owner, and coach, I am honored to call Carter County my home. I grew up in Lynn Valley with my parents, Randal and Kim Lewis, and my sister, Andrea Lewis. I attended Hunter Elementary and Unaka High School where I was a member of the basketball, baseball, and golf teams. After graduating high school with honors, I attended King College on a baseball scholarship and later transferred to Walters State Community College where I received my degree in Production Horticulture. For the past eight years, I have operated a local lawn care, landscaping, and hardscapes business. In May 2022, I was elected as the Republican Nominee for Carter County Trustee. My wife, Brittany, and I currently live in Lynn Valley with our children, Gracie, Carter, and Millie, and are members at Southside Christian Church.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Abingdon gearing up to host town-wide yard sale in August

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Residents of the Town of Abingdon will soon have a chance to clean out their houses while earning some extra cash with the return of the town-wide yard sale. The yard sale is set to take place on Saturday, August 20 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and spans 8.2 miles. […]
ABINGDON, VA
Johnson City Press

Elizabethton City Council hears concerns of several citizens

ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton City Council negotiated a lengthy agenda on Thursday night and also heard from several citizens who spoke on several topics. One of those topics was on litter and code enforcement. Another was continuing with development of the Hampton Watershed Biking and Hiking Trail. Don Hlavaty,...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wcyb.com

Kingsport delays water and sewer rate increases

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The plan to increase water and sewer rates in Kingsport has been delayed. Due to recent issues with Kingsport's water meters and the reading of water usage, city officials voted to delay the increase by one month. The new rates were set to take effect...
KINGSPORT, TN

