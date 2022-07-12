ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My bridezilla sister-in-law asked me to dye my hair for her wedding so she’s the only redhead – our family is divided

By Dani Grande
 2 days ago
BRIDEZILLAS come in all shapes and sizes.

Most of us have heard horror stories about brides demanding their friends follow over-the-top or downright ridiculous rules for their big day.

A bride wanted to be the only redhead at her wedding Credit: Getty

One woman said she was furious after her soon-to-be sister-in-law asked her to dye her hair a different color for her wedding.

Posting to Reddit, the woman explained: “My future sister-in-law Liz has turned into a bridezilla and is going to war with everyone over every stupid thing.”

She explained that her own natural hair color is red, and she has always loved the shade.

“Liz is a blonde, but she loves to have red hair and, in fact, ever since meeting me she's been dying her hair almost exactly my color.”

The woman said that while she doesn’t mind the copying, she does find it a bit strange.

“But I don't have a monopoly over this particular shade of red, and she's free to do with her hair whatever she wants.”

Unfortunately, Liz doesn’t feel the same way about hair color.

“She told me this week that I should dye my hair to a different color because she wants her hair to be unique on her wedding. She offered to cover all the costs as well.”

The woman, however, turned Liz down because she said she likes her hair and doesn’t want to change it.

“I told my brother and he told me to do whatever I want because it's my hair. He said he'll talk to Liz to get her to back off.”

Apparently, that didn’t go over so well.

“Liz has now come to my parents and they've taken her side!

“They say it's her special day and we need to be more accommodating. They say it's important for our future relationship that we get along.

“I believe I am accommodating. She can do whatever she wants with her own hair! How is my hair any of her business anyways?”

The woman said that although her parents were telling her to be the bigger person, she’s only 18 and Liz is 27 – therefore Liz should grow up, not her.

“They told me I'm making this minor issue into a big problem and I should just do what she wants because it's her wedding.”

Reddit users took to the woman’s defense:

“You are absolutely not the a**hole! Dying your hair, plus color correction to get back to your natural color, plus the amount of time it takes for your natural color hair to grow out is a pain in the butt,” one person wrote.

“If she wants to have original hair for her wedding, maybe she should use her natural hair and not yours. It is absurd, rude, and wrong to ask people in your wedding party to change their physical appearance for your wedding. There is no reason you should damage your hair for one day,” added another.

“For your brother, if he wants to overlook the red flags, you could offer to wear a wig. But don't you dare damage your hair for her vanity,” a third chimed.

Reddit users said the woman shouldn't change her natural hair color just to appease the bride Credit: Getty

Comments / 53

Catherine Crum
2d ago

The bride changed her hair to your color so it’s her problem, not yours. Suggest she wear a turban, that way no one will know she’s ‘stolen’ your hair color.

Reply(1)
45
Wendy Lantz
2d ago

Sweetie don't ever change for anyone. Be yourself. Your brother needs to rethink who he is marrying because if she is gonna want you to change you bet she's gonna come up with something that he will have to change. Be safe and BE YOU!

Reply(1)
41
tad
2d ago

Since the bride is already dying her hair why not die it purple, blue or green so she can be unique? Did she ensure no guests were redheads? If she is going to be upset about your hair color, I am sure that there will be other issues. It would be a hard miss for me, staying home to wash my natural hair would be better use of time than an evening with her. I figure she will only be married 5 years tops or until she has a baby so she can collect child support.

Reply
28
