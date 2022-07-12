ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manistee County, MI

Manistee County sees 18 new COVID-19 cases; community level raised to medium

By Jeff Zide
The News Advocate
The News Advocate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Manistee County has recorded 18 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths since July...

UpNorthLive.com

MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released

MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,636,214 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 37,142. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 16,681 new cases and 160 deaths on Tuesday, July 12. The average daily...
michiganradio.org

Consumers Energy settles rate case before Michigan Public Service Commission

Consumers Energy has agreed to a settlement in its rate case pending before the Michigan Public Service Commission. Consumers had originally asked for permission to add a total of $278 million in additional charges to customers. But a host of groups, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office intervened in the case, arguing that Consumers couldn’t justify that type of rate increase.
The News Advocate

Sheriff: Roundabout 'really going to help improve the safety, the flow of traffic'

MANISTEE TWP. — Tuesday was expected to mark the start of a several month roundabout project in Manistee Township at the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection. Brian Gutowski, Manistee County sheriff, said at the July Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting that the roundabout option for that intersection is a much safer alternative to the current caution signal.
msu.edu

Largest tally of snakebites in Michigan

LANSING — Michigan’s only venomous snake, the eastern massasauga rattlesnake, has been suspected or proven responsible for at least 75 bites reported in the state from 2003 through 2020, according to the most comprehensive tally ever of such incidents. However, “only a handful were actually confirmed bites from...
Axios Detroit

More people are leaving Michigan than moving in

Data: Equifax, Moody's Analytics; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios✋ More people are leaving Michigan than moving in.Data from Moody's Analytics ranking the net difference of a state's population between January 2021 and February 2022 shows that 169,950 people moved here during that time period while 186,390 moved out.Why it matters: Luring new residents and keeping the ones already here has been a persistent goal of Republican and Democratic leaders.2020 Census results revealed Michigan had the fifth-lowest population growth in the nation over the past decade.That drain cost the state a congressional district last year.Zoom out: We ranked 10th in overall outbound migration, losing a higher percentage of residents than most of our Midwest neighbors.
The News Advocate

The News Advocate

Community Policy