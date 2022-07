AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon K. Sangrelet, 78, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022. She was born on August 14, 1943 to Marshall and Zeora (Markridge) Sangrelet. She was kind, loving and always there for people. She was also especially fond of her cat. Sharon is survived by...

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO