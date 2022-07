Home sweet home! Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs have taken the next step in their relationship by moving into their first home together. “Officially co-home owners! 🏡 Tommy is my new roommate and Minno & Leo are our new tenants,” the former Bachelorette, 32, wrote via Instagram on Friday, July 15, alongside several photos of her and her fiancé, 30, posing in front of their new house. “Let’s fill this home with so many laughs, meals, memories, and maybe a couple babies.”

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 29 MINUTES AGO