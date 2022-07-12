ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Sebring man dies after assaulting mother, neighbor in bloody attack: deputies

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WFLA
WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fvS10_0gdFDpkL00
An old mugshot of Corey Bieber (Credit: FDLE)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and state officials are investigating a man’s death after he died while being taken into custody for attacking two people, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said around 8:34 a.m. Tuesday, deputies responded to a call from the Fairmount Mobile Estates in Sebring about a man attacking his mother, who was left covered in blood.

Deputies said Corey Bieber, 37, had entered his 61-year-old mother’s bedroom with a knife, punched her, and dragged her by her hair.

While talking with Bieber’s mother, a neighbor approached the deputies and said that Bieber had broken into his home and attacked a 54-year-old who was asleep, according to the sheriff’s office. The neighbors managed to subdue Bieber and escape, leaving him inside.

The sheriff’s office said a K9 deputy ordered Bieber to leave the neighbor’s home, but when he did not comply, the K9 was released and apprehended the suspect.

However, while being taken into custody, Bieber became unresponsive. The deputies performed CPR on the man until Highlands County Fire Rescue arrived.

Rescue personnel took the suspect to Advent Health Sebring where he died. The sheriff’s office said it did not appear that the K9 was the cause of his death, and his mother said that he was using illegal drugs recently.

The District 10 Medical Examiner’s Office is looking into Bieber’s exact cause of death as of this report.

“Our condolences are with the families and neighbors affected by this tragic incident that occurred in this relatively quiet retirement community,” Sheriff Paul Blackman said.

Bieber has an extensive criminal history, including 12 felony convictions for narcotics, resisting arrest, and theft.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sebring, FL
Crime & Safety
Highlands County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Sebring, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Highlands County, FL
veronews.com

Man jailed after attacking woman, K-9 dog, deputies

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man who deputies said choked and stabbed a woman with an ink pen, then attacked a K-9 dog and officers during his arrest, was jailed Monday. Indian River County sheriff’s officials credited K-9 Mako – who the suspect reportedly grabbed by the throat – and his handler Deputy Ricardo Ferrer with capturing the man.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Advent Health
Mysuncoast.com

Authorities asking for help in finding missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing teenager. Shayla Pfolsgrof, 12, ran away from her foster home in the 6900 block of White Willow Court on July 3 and has not had contact with her foster family since. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve blue T-shirt, black leggings and tennis shoes.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Neighbor pulls elderly man from deadly Winter Haven house fire

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Winter Haven man’s quick thinking likely saved the life of an elderly neighbor who collapsed in a house fire early Thursday morning. Fire crews were called to a mobile home fire on Lake Henry Drive around 7:19 a.m. where they arrived to find flames shooting from the front of the house.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WINKNEWS.com

Woman killed in crash on US-41 in Charlotte County

A woman is dead after a crash at Oil Well Road and Tamiami Trail in Charlotte County on Thursday evening. According to FHP, a 79-year-old woman in a sedan was driving south in the left lane of US-41, south of Oil Well Road, around 5:30 p.m., while a 20-year-old man in a sedan was driving south in the right lane of US-41.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Video: Polk deputy uses stun gun on 15-year-old during arrest

The family of a 15-year-old in Polk County said he was suffering a psychotic break due to a developmental disability when a deputy used a stun gun to restrain him at a Davenport motel. His mom captured video of the incident and now the family and the local Black Lives Matter group is calling for an investigation into excess force.
POLK COUNTY, FL
WFLA

WFLA

75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy