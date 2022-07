The co-founders of Three Arrows Capital, the failed crypto hedge fund, are missing and possibly on the run from creditors, according to media reports on Tuesday (July 12). This comes as the creditors' lawyers say the whereabouts of Zhu Su and Kyle Davies, who started the company in 2012, are unknown. In court paperwork filed in New York, they also allege that the founders haven’t been cooperating with the liquidation process in any substantial way, per a CNBC report.

