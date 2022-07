ISO recommendation for a reliable DC-licensed engineer or engineering firm to prepare a plan for a simple retaining wall to create a parking pad in Columbia Heights. The conceptual plan was drawn by landscape architect. The permit application was already submitted in February, but the first engineer I was working with disappeared when I asked for the changes requested by DCRA, Zoning, etc. (which were not that complicated!). I realize that I’m starting over and don’t expect a discount for the work already done. Thanks for any leads!”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO