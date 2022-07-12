ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merrill, WI

John D. Turner

 3 days ago

John D. Turner, age 91, of Merrill, passed away Sunday, July 10, 2022, at Woodland Court Elder Services, Merrill, four days short of his 92nd birthday. John was born July 14, 1930, in Merrill, son of the late Alfred and Grace (Londerville) Turner. He graduated from Merrill High School in 1948....

Ruth Ann Jaeger

Ruth Ann Jaeger, 75, of Gleason, Wisconsin was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on July 7, 2022. Ruth was born and raised in Merrill, Wisconsin, the daughter of Palmer and Ruth (Kohloff) Jaeger. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1964 and went on to become a teacher. She taught in the elementary grades for over 40 years in the Beloit Turner School District where she made many friends. While in Beloit she served as the President of the Meadowlark Manor Condominium Association. In her retirement, Ruth helped with 5th Grade Outdoor Education at Camp Upham Woods and many other things within the school district. Over the years she spent her summers at her parents’ lake home in the Harrison Hills near Gleason. For the last several years it became her year-round home. Ruth loved her students and enjoyed that so many kept in contact with her. She had a passion for quilting, giving many of her quilts to family and friends. She was a very active member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Gleason.
MERRILL, WI
Lincoln County Coroner Proulx announces his retirement

Lincoln County Coroner, Paul Proulx, announces he will retire after 16 years of holding that office. Proulx was elected as Coroner in November 2006 and took office in 2007. He will officially retire Jan. 2, 2023. A history of public service. Proulx brought a long history of public service to...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
Managing Caregiver Stress

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin (ADRC-CW) will offer a new one-time class for Managing Caregiver Stress on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. The program will be offered in person at the following ADRC-CW office locations: Merrill, Wisconsin Rapids, Marshfield, and Antigo. In Wausau, the...
MERRILL, WI
Bell Tower Residence partners with nonprofit to honor veterans

5 residents to soar 1,000 feet in WWII-era biplane; public invited to attend. The non-profit, Dream Flights, is landing in Merrill to honor seniors and veterans from Bell Tower Residence with free flights of a lifetime in restored World War II-era biplanes. The first flight begins at 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Merrill Airport, 1701 Champagne St. The public is invited to attend.
MERRILL, WI
Merrill’s Backpacks and School Supplies Drive is under way

MFTHCI, Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Community Services, and the Optimist Club of Merrill announced their 2022-2023 Backpacks and School Supplies drive is now under way. New backpacks and new school supplies can be dropped off at collection points at Walgreens in Merrill and Incredible Bank (formerly River Valley Bank). Used items cannot be accepted for this project.
MERRILL, WI
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE REPORT

07-05-2022 a deputy was on a separate call for service at 2:00 a.m. when she observed a vehicle being operated with no lights to the rear and only running lights to the front. The deputy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle on CTH S and Military Rd. in the City of Tomahawk. The deputy found the driver of the vehicle, a 19-year-old Rhinelander man, to be impaired. The driver was put through a series of standard field sobriety tests and, as a result of those tests, was arrested for a violation of absolute sobriety. He was later released to a responsible party.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WI
MERRILL POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTS

At 8:07 p.m. a caller reported finding a backpack lying in an alleyway several hours earlier. Nobody had retrieved the backpack. An officer collected the backpack and in searching it to attempt to identify an owner, located several pieces of drug paraphernalia. Investigation continues. At 8:30 p.m. a female called...
MERRILL, WI
Critic’s Choice Movie Event at Library

The T.B. Scott Library will host the July Critic’s Choice Movie Event on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. The movie is free to attend. This month’s film is rated PG-13 and is about a man with Down Syndrome who escapes the nursing home he lives in and embarks on a sometimes funny and sometimes heartwarming adventure in his pursuit to become a pro wrestler. Along the way, he befriends a man who is on the run, who helps him train and make his dream a reality.
MERRILL, WI
Boyd pleads guilty to neglect resulting in the death of her son and is sentenced

Robertson will appear in court next week for status conference. On July 7, 2022, Amber Boyd of Merrill was sentenced to 10 years in prison, with four of those years to be confined to state prison and six years to be served under extended supervision, in relation to the death of her 14-month-old son, Grayson Robertson, on Nov. 12, 2020.
MERRILL, WI

