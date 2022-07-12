John D. Turner

Ruth Ann Jaeger, 75, of Gleason, Wisconsin was taken home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on July 7, 2022. Ruth was born and raised in Merrill, Wisconsin, the daughter of Palmer and Ruth (Kohloff) Jaeger. She graduated from Merrill High School in 1964 and went on to become a teacher. She taught in the elementary grades for over 40 years in the Beloit Turner School District where she made many friends. While in Beloit she served as the President of the Meadowlark Manor Condominium Association. In her retirement, Ruth helped with 5th Grade Outdoor Education at Camp Upham Woods and many other things within the school district. Over the years she spent her summers at her parents’ lake home in the Harrison Hills near Gleason. For the last several years it became her year-round home. Ruth loved her students and enjoyed that so many kept in contact with her. She had a passion for quilting, giving many of her quilts to family and friends. She was a very active member of Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Gleason.

