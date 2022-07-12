ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisbon, OH

Lisbon pool close to opening

By Kristen McFarland
WKBN
WKBN
 2 days ago

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Everyone in Lisbon is hopeful the pool there will open in the next few days.

The Lisbon Park pool was last open in 2019. It was closed because of COVID and some structural leaks.

An anonymous donor donated $20,000 dollars for repairs and a state grant was awarded to help.

All the leaks have been fixed and new concrete has been put in.

“The community has really come together. There was a question whether or not we could do it this year, but we’ve all pulled together,” said Mayor Peter Wilson.

Once The Health Department gives the green light, the pool will be open to the public.

