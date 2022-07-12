Volunteer fire department in NC mourning loss of junior firefighter who died after crash

(credit: Mineral Springs Vol. Fire and Rescue Sta. 18)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Mineral Springs volunteer firefighters are mourning the loss of a junior firefighter who they say died on Monday after a crash.

Junior Firefighter Landon Munn was devoted to his friends and joined the fire department because his father had been a firefighter, and he wanted to make a difference, according to a statement released by Mineral Springs Volunteer Fire and Rescue Station 18.

The full statement is provided below: