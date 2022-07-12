ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apopka, FL

Sonic Prep Player of the Week: Kaven Call

click orlando
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAPOPKA, Fla. – The Apopka High School football team are a playoff regular, and the Sonic Prep Player of the Week helped steer the ship defensively last season. Kaven Call made a name for...

www.clickorlando.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

10 years in Florida: Wawa celebrates anniversary with free drink

ORLANDO, Fla. – Wawa is celebrating 10 years in Florida with a free drink to customers. Customers can get a free hot coffee or fountain drink on Monday, July 18, marking the day the company opened its first location in Orlando. [TRENDING: Ask Trooper Steve: Am I under lawful...
ORLANDO, FL
Theme Park Insider

Orlando Attraction Invites Riders to Take Their Shot

The Wheel at ICON Park is offering an optional shooting game for riders on the 400-foot observation wheel on International Drive. Bullseye Blast is a $5.95 upcharge and allows riders to take aim at 50 ICON Park-logo targets on the rooftops of surrounding ICON Park buildings during their 18-minute ride on The Wheel.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando is no longer the deadliest place for pedestrians

Orlando is no longer the worst place in the US for pedestrian fatalities, but that slight victory comes with a horrific asterisk. The City Beautiful only slid from its long-held perch as the worst place to walk because everywhere else became more deadly. The organization Smart Growth America releases an...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Apopka, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
Apopka, FL
Football
City
Apopka, FL
Apopka, FL
Sports
State
Arkansas State
The Associated Press

UCF removes anti-racist statements from department websites

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The University of Central Florida has removed anti-racist statements from departmental websites, a move that one professor has decried as an “infringement on academic freedom” in the wake of the passage of a Republican-backed law that restricts how race can be taught. Ann Gleig, a religious studies professor, said in an email Wednesday that the anti-racist statement on the philosophy department’s website and those of other departments have been taken down. The philosophy department’s statement was crafted in the summer of 2020 following the murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis, she said. “This is a complete infringement of academic freedom,” Gleig said. “The statement was crafted over a period of time with dialogue and input across a twenty person plus faculty trained in philosophy, religion and cultural studies and the humanities.” Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis last spring signed into law what he has called the “Stop WOKE Act.” Restricting how race is discussed in schools, colleges and workplace training programs, the law prohibits any teaching that could make students or workers feel they bear personal responsibility for historic wrongs because of their race, color, sex or national origin.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee restaurant opening new Orlando location in former Fuddruckers

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Puerto Rican restaurant in Kissimmee is getting ready to open a second location along Colonial Drive in Orlando. Crocante Rotisserie Kitchen is opening up at 4311 E. Colonial Drive, which used to house a Fuddruckers before every Central Florida franchise shuttered in February. [ADD YOUR...
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Florida’s Biggest Rap Stars Connect On Dope New Single

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Kodak Black performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 24: Kodak Black performs on stage during Rolling Loud at Hard Rock Stadium on July 24, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#Sonic#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Apopka High School#The Apopka Blue Darters#Auburn#Ucf
click orlando

Central Florida heats up with more afternoon storms on tap

ORLANDO, Fla. – Once again, we will be pinpointing scattered showers and storms late in the afternoon lingering through the evening hours. Expect a coverage at 40% today in Orlando. High temperatures will reach the mid-90s for most of Central Florida on Wednesday. Expect a high of 96 in...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Meet Cheddar, the rare orange lobster saved by Florida Red Lobster employees

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – An extremely rare lobster was recently found by Orlando-based restaurant group, Red Lobster, in south Florida. Employees at the Hollywood restaurant noticed the beautiful, bright orange color of the lobster, and they went on a mission to rescue the unique crustacean. Instead of serving the lobster up they reached out to Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach, who happily agreed to give the orange creature a forever home.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Education
Auburn University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Breakfast in Orlando, FL — 30 Top Places!

Are you planning your next breakfast food trip but don’t know where to go just yet?. Orlando in Florida is just the perfect destination. The “City Beautiful” is not just home to world-famous theme parks like Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando. It’s also home to a...
ORLANDO, FL
sltablet.com

Good Neighbor Spotlight Shines On Justin Nichols And Chick-fil-A Clermont

Justin Nichols, Marketing Director for Chick-Fil-A Clermont, was recently awarded the Lake County Sheriff’s Gold Star Award in honor of his years of support in providing lunches to the LCSO Teen Driver Challenge. Chick-fil-A has two restaurants in the City of Clermont, one at 2585 SR50 W, Clermont and...
CLERMONT, FL
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Wartime tugboat returning to DeLand

The only U.S. Army ST tugboat built during WWII to return to its roots will soon be coming home to DeLand. Known as Tiger, the tugboat, which was built during WWII in DeLand, was due to arrive in Jacksonville Monday, July 11, at Talleyrand terminal. From there it will eventually make its way to DeLand.
DELAND, FL
WHYI Y100

Here Are The Best Fries In Florida

There's nothing more exciting than a serving of fries. Serving as a side, snack and sometimes a meal, french fries are one of the most popular forms of potatoes. While fast food joints come to mind when we think about fries, plenty of restaurants and food trucks have their own take that's beloved by both locals and tourists.
FLORIDA STATE
orlandomagazine.com

The Ugliest House of the Year

Bernardo Mazzucco won the title of “The Ugliest House of the Year” 2021 in a competition sponsored by HomeVestors, the original “We Buy Ugly Houses” company. After a fiercely competitive national vote, Mazzucco won the highly sought-after prize, beating out nearly 10,000 homes. While this award...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

5 ducklings rescued after mother duck hit by car in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla – Citizens rescued five ducklings after their mom was killed by a car on Thursday, according to Orlando police. The citizens flagged down two patrol officers who drove the ducklings to the station, according to the police. [TRENDING: Homebuyers backing out of contracts as interest rates rise...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Boy injured in Orlando shooting, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A boy was injured following a shooting in Orlando Wednesday, according to police. Officers said they responded to the 5700 block of Gatlin Ave. and found a child suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound during a possible conflict. [TRENDING: Flagler commissioner argues with troopers as he’s...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy