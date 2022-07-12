ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DOJ alerted after Trump called unseen Jan. 6 witness, says Cheney

By Brett Samuels
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago
Former President Trump tried to call a witness expected to appear at a future hearing for the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Tuesday, raising further questions about potential witness tampering.

“After our last hearing, President Trump tried to call a witness in our investigation, a witness you have not yet seen in these hearings,” Cheney said at the conclusion of Tuesday’s hearing. “That person declined to answer or respond to President Trump’s call and instead alerted their lawyer to the call. Their lawyer alerted us, and this committee has supplied that information to the Department of Justice.”

“We will take any effort to influence witness testimony very seriously,” Cheney, the vice chair of the committee, added.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told reporters after the hearing that he did not have more details or know personally which witness Cheney was referring to. But he said more broadly the committee was trying to send a message that witness tampering is a crime, and “people should not be approaching witnesses to try to get them to alter their testimony.”

At a hearing late last month with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, Cheney displayed a text message sent to one undisclosed witness that read, “[A person] let me know you have your deposition tomorrow. He wants me to let you know that he’s thinking about you. He knows you’re loyal, and you’re going to do the right thing when you go in for your deposition.”

Cheney also showed a statement at the previous hearing from a witness in which the witness recalled being told that as long as they remained loyal to Trump and his team, “I’ll continue to stay in good graces in Trump World. And they have reminded me a couple of times that Trump does read transcripts and just to keep that in mind as I proceeded through my depositions and interviews with the committee.”

One of the witnesses involved in the previous messages is reportedly Hutchinson.

But Cheney’s comments on Tuesday are the first public confirmation that Trump has personally reached out to those who are communicating with the committee.

The committee has kept the identities of witnesses at future hearings under wraps, partly due to increased security concerns.

Mychael Schnell contributed

Updated at 4:57 p.m.

Comments / 39

Chris Conway
2d ago

hahahaha....... if it's a secret, how is trump supposed to know he is contacting a witness?? make sure your cognitive dissonance cap is on tight for this one

Reply(7)
19
Spikes Girl
2d ago

Oh lizzy Trump called your daddy a war criminal and we all now know he is and hurt your little feelings. Years of doing good and you flushed it. Face it you and daddy won't be sitting on Bush's poach drinking sweet tea in Texas.

Reply
4
45\Putin SAME SCUM
2d ago

Unless the Department of Justice has the balls to do what's right none of this is worth anything. ☎️Call me up when TRUMP has been indicted!!For 5 years all this has been going on and no one's done a thing about it.He was🍑 impeached twice, big deal? What does that mean? It's on paper, it's in the history books📕 It didn't do a thing to 🛑 stop him from the big lie and fueling the insurrection.Then we have an insurrection, and he gets away with it. I mean come on they have all of this evidence that he is culpable you or I would have been arrested already..... Or minimally called in by the FBI for questioning.He's breaking all kinds of laws all over the place from starting a riot and a seditious attack on our capital, to tax fraud, to Bilking 250 million dollars out of followers under false pretenses which is wire fraud.

Reply
3
