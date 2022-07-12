Bees take slugfest from Sea Unicorns after walk-off victory

After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo returns to the Guilford Green Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. The three-day juried craft show features more than 170 modern makers from across the country, selling fine crafts in a variety of media including glass, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, clay, photography, and much more. In addition to artisan crafts, the expo will also include a food court, kids craft activities, faculty and student art demos, and a silent auction. The show, held rain or shine, kicks off on Friday July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., continues on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, July 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Multi-day tickets are $15. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction benefit the Guilford Art Center. For more info, visit guilfordartcenter.org/expo.

GUILFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO