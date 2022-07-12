ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bees take slugfest from Sea Unicorns after walk-off victory

Cover picture for the articleNEW BRITAIN – Over the last five games the New Britain Bees and the Norwich Sea Unicorns have shown just how tightly contested the Future Collegiate Baseball League is this summer. The Bees and the Sea Unicorns took the finale of their five-game series and turned it into a slugfest. It...

Officials offer tips for behavior around Black Bears

People in the Farmington Valley are being asked to take some simple steps to help cut down on incidents involving black bears. From March through November the bears are active across the state, and that sometimes leads to conflict with people and pets. According to numbers from the State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), there were more than 5,500 reported sightings in the state.
FARMINGTON, CT
WTNH

VIDEO: Dolphin spotted in the Norwich Marina

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – It’s not something you’re expecting to see every day! A dolphin was spotted in the Norwich Marina. Several videos have been posted on social media of the dolphin jumping out of the water. The video above was caught by Tashara Elliott. News 8 reached out to Mystic Aquarium who said they […]
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

Meteorologist explains drought impacting Conn.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Our latest drought status was updated on Thursday, and it’s no surprise that half of the state is under a moderate drought. Parts of Tolland, Windham, New London, Hartford, and Litchfield County are under a moderate drought, whereas the rest of the state is considered abnormally dry. The shoreline has […]
LITCHFIELD COUNTY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Some Conn. Towns See Damage From Passing Storms

Parts of eastern Connecticut are seeing damage after scattered storms moved through the state this evening. Our First Alert meteorologists said wind gusts exceeded 55 mph in the Columbia and Willimantic area at about 6:10 p.m. In Columbia, pictures show some downed trees and a billboard that blew over on...
COLUMBIA, CT
New Britain, CT
Norwich, CT
New Britain, CT
Journal Inquirer

EVENTS: Car shows, monster trucks to be the stars this weekend

Spectators and car enthusiasts are invited to the Cruisin’ East Hartford Car Show on Saturday, July 16, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Sunset Ridge Middle School, 450 Forbes St., East Hartford. The show car entrance fee is $10 and there is no cut off year. Classics (both domestic...
MANCHESTER, CT
zip06.com

Annual Craft Expo Returns to the Guilford Green

After a two-year COVID-19 induced hiatus, the Guilford Art Center Craft Expo returns to the Guilford Green Friday, July 15 through Sunday, July 17. The three-day juried craft show features more than 170 modern makers from across the country, selling fine crafts in a variety of media including glass, leather, metal, mixed media, paper, clay, photography, and much more. In addition to artisan crafts, the expo will also include a food court, kids craft activities, faculty and student art demos, and a silent auction. The show, held rain or shine, kicks off on Friday July 15 from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., continues on Saturday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and wraps up on Sunday, July 17 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 and $8 for seniors 62 and older. Multi-day tickets are $15. All proceeds from ticket sales and the silent auction benefit the Guilford Art Center. For more info, visit guilfordartcenter.org/expo.
GUILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Hundreds still without power in Connecticut day after storm

Hundreds in Connecticut were still without power Friday morning, hours after a storm drifted through the state. Eversource reported nearly 800 outages as of around 6:30 a.m. Friday. Most of the outages were in northern Connecticut, focused in Tolland and Windham counties where about 300 were without power in Columbia and 200 in Windham.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newington Town Crier

PET OF THE WEEK: Darren

This week, CHS Newington would like to feature our small animal population. We have several rats, Guinea pigs and rabbits just waiting for their forever after. One little cutie agreed to be the spokesrat for the group. Darren is 1 year old and very lively and intelligent. He is social and would dearly love to go home with one or more of his fellow male rats. He also enjoys the company of all his human friends. With proper care, rats can live up to three years.
NEWINGTON, CT
WTNH.com

Is arthritis causing your hip and knee pain?

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Hip and knee pain can oftentimes arise unexpectedly and cause discomfort for many. Knowing how to alleviate this pain is key to preventing further injury. Dr. Daniel Witmer, an orthopedic surgeon at Hartford HealthCare’s Bone & Joint Institute, joins Lisa Carberg on News 8...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Conn. residents experiencing power outages after storm

(WTNH) – Some residents in the Eastern part of Connecticut are experiencing power outages after thunderstorms on Thursday night. The towns of Colombia, Farmington, Windsor, Meriden, and Lebanon had the most outages in the state following the storm. You can view the Eversource power outage map here. RELATED: Moonlit Sky Overnight. Beautiful and Pleasant Weather […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

What to know about unconfirmed mountain lion sightings in CT

Bobcat sightings are not uncommon in Connecticut. About two years ago in July 2020, there were around 1,500 reports of bobcat sightings in the state, with some in Brookfield and Ridgefield that year. Mountain lions, however, aren’t seen much in the Nutmeg State, even though several have reportedly been spotted...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

Winning $414K Lottery Ticket Sold At Oakville Store

A winning lottery ticket valued at more than $414,000 was sold at a Connecticut liquor store. An unnamed Oakville resident claimed a $414,435 prize from a Fast Play $10 Super 7s Progressive ticket sold in Litchfield County, according to an announcement from CT Lottery on Monday, July 11. The lottery...
OAKVILLE, CT
FOX 61

New High Stakes Bingo Hall opens at Foxwoods Resort Casino

LEDYARD, Conn. — Foxwoods Resort Casino celebrated the opening of the resort casino’s new High Stakes Bingo Hall Wednesday morning. The new offering will provide higher-stakes bingo games and expanded prize pools for guests and bingo lovers. “We couldn’t be more excited to open our new High Stakes...
LEDYARD, CT
hamlethub.com

Governor Lamont Announces Opening of Evolution Gaming Studio in Connecticut

Governor Ned Lamont has announced that Evolution, a live casino operator for digital platforms, has begun operating in Connecticut. The company, which has already hired 140 employees to work at its newly built studio in Fairfield, is expected to hire up to 400 total workers in Connecticut, offering technical, production, administrative and information technology positions, as well as security.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Newington Town Crier

Wireless Zone store in Newington giving away free backpacks, supplies to students

NEWINGTON – Wireless Zone, a local authorized Verizon retailer, and its sister company, TCC, will be hosting the 10th annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway on Sunday, July 31 at several stores across Connecticut. “This year 1,244 locations are participating, and we are giving away 130,000 backpacks,” Wireless Zone shared...
NEWINGTON, CT
Register Citizen

Connecticut’s first pay-what-you-can restaurant opens in Hartford

HARTFORD — When renowned Connecticut chef Tyler Anderson was approached by a community group to help start a pay-what-you-can restaurant in the Parkville area, he admittedly thought it was crazy. On Thursday, though, Anderson stood outside the grand opening for Gather55, Connecticut’s first restaurant of its kind. “I’ve...
HARTFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Powder Ridge Festival seeks to conjure memories of the 'greatest show that never was'

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In July 1970, Janis Joplin, Allman Brothers Band, Van Morrison and Neil Young were among the acts that were set to perform at the Powder Ridge Rock Festival. The festival was akin to Woodstock with tens of thousands of music fans expected to hit the slopes for three days of music at the Powder Ridge ski area in Middlefield.
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
NewsTimes

7 places to get free fries in CT on National French Fry Day

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Fry-day is falling on a Wednesday this year. National French Fry Day is July 13, which celebrates the slices of deep-fried potatoes that have become one of the world's favorite fast foods. French fries first gained popularity during World War I when American soldiers ate fried potatoes when they arrived in Belgium. At the time, the Belgian army spoke French as its official language, so the name "French fries" caught on, according to the Euclid Public Library.
TRUMBULL, CT
WTNH

Some Conn. towns asked to limit water usage

(WTNH) — Connecticut Water is asking some people to cut back on their water usage. People in Clinton, Guilford, Madison, Old Saybrook and Westbrook are being asked to cut back by 10%. Below tips are listed that should help reduce water usage. Stop watering lawns. Shut off automatic irrigation systems. Fix leaking fixtures. Minimize all […]
WESTBROOK, CT

