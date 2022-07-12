ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Elite DB Makari Vickers Has Oklahoma in Top 3

By John E. Hoover
AllSooners
AllSooners
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CS2MP_0gdFBTat00

Visiting his three favorite schools in June only confirmed what Florida defensive back Makari Vickers thought.

His top three schools are Alabama, Michigan and Oklahoma.

Vickers, a 4-star safety from Tallahassee, announced his official top three via social media on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Vickers visited Norman on June 3, Ann Arbor on June 10 and Tuscaloosa on June 17.

Vickers also has offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Oregon, Stanford, Tennessee, Texas, USC and Virginia Tech, among others.

According to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Vickers is the No. 5-ranked safety in the nation and the No. 85 overall prospect. Rivals, which lists Vickers as a cornerback, ranks him No. 14 nationally at his position and No. 94 among all prospects.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Massive 14-year-old football recuit reveals unbelievable daily workout

14-year-old Tyler Parker went viral last week after he posted a photo flexing in the mirror showing off a physique that looked more like a veteran NFL defensive tackle than a high school sophomore. When he took the photo at a YMCA after a workout, Parker knew he looked big,...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Buys Stunning $1.22 Million Home In Dallas, Texas

Shaquille O'Neal is a very intelligent man in terms of how he spends his money. O'Neal is known to be extremely charitable and has stories where he reportedly tallied the biggest purchase in Walmart history after he decided to furnish his house one night from the department store. That house...
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Big-12 commissioner drops bombshell on Pac-12 interest after USC, UCLA move

USC and UCLA shocked the college football world when they announced they would be leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. It was 2022’s installment of a trend becoming increasingly paramount in college football: realignment. The Big-12 experienced it last year when Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC. Amid all the chaos, new Big-12 commissioner Brett Yormack dropped a bombshell on potential interest in Pac-12 schools, per Max Olson of The Athletic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
State
Tennessee State
Norman, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Norman, OK
State
Texas State
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Miami, OK
State
Alabama State
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Thinks 1 School Could "Slide Right Into" SEC

With the conversation of conference realignment dominating the headlines, Steve Spurrier was asked about his thoughts. During the conversation with USA Today, Spurrier suggested that one ACC school would be a great fit with the SEC. He thinks Clemson could "slide right into" the SEC. His comments come from his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
NBC Sports

Bengals to deploy white helmets in 2022

When the Bengals first introduced alternate uniforms consisting of white shirts and pants with black stripes on both, one key piece was missing. A change in league rules will make that piece a reality. The Bengals have announced that they’ll use a white helmet (presumably with black stripes) in 2022....
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#College Football#Lsu#Stanford#Usc
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mike Gundy's Statement

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy didn't hold back his true feelings about conference realignment this Wednesday. During a press conference for Big 12 media days, Gundy addressed the future of the Bedlam rivalry. With Oklahoma set to join the SEC in 2025, it's possible that the Bedlam Series is...
STILLWATER, OK
The Spun

Sports Illustrated Names Most 'Desirable' School In College Sports

According to Sports Illustrated, Ohio State is the most desirable school in college sports. Amid a rapidly changing landscape, SI ranked every Power 5 school to determine "who really brings what to the table." They examined five metrics -- football ranking, football attendance, academic rating, broadcast viewership, and an overall rating across all sports -- to determine a desirability score.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Stanford University
The Spun

4-Star Daylan Smothers, Nation's No. 9 RB, Announces Commitment

2023 four-star running back Daylan Smothers has track speed and ranks as one of the top backs in his class. But only one team can claim his commitment. On Thursday, Smothers announced that he will be attending the University of Oklahoma. The Sooners beat out the likes of Alabama, Florida State and N.C. State for his signature.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The 'Horns Down' News

In 2019, Big 12 officials coordinator Greg Burks became public enemy No. 1 in Oklahoma when he announced that a "Horns Down" gesture would lead to a penalty if directed at Texas fans, players or coaches. Fast forward three years later, and Burks has decided to double down on this...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Sports

Summer League standouts: 11 players who caught my eye in Las Vegas

Summer League basketball is pure fun. It’s entertaining. It’s also chaotic, guard driven, sloppy, stylistically often resembles more of a pick-up game at the Y than an organized contest, and it’s not a great predictor of NBA success. Like Vegas itself, Summer League is entertainment lacking substance. The games are filled with open big men ignored by guards looking to pad their stats, and Vegas is home to the million-dollar move followed by the 5¢ finish. Some players struggle in Summer League because their games just don’t fit the style, while others thrive in the chaos but can’t translate that to an NBA court.
LAS VEGAS, NV
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Braylan Shelby names final 2

Four-star Edge Braylan Shelby of Friendswood (TX) High has narrowed his list to two schools–Texas and USC. The 6-foot-5, 235 pounder went in depth on his finalists. “There ain’t nothing like playing for the state you grew up in,” Shelby said. “I’ve visited Texas around 4 times now, each one being better and better. I love what they got going for them. The program coach Sark is building is something special. I love the mentality the players got and that vision of succeeding. I also love the way they visualize using my athleticism.”
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
AllSooners

AllSooners

Oklahoma City, OK
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSooners is a FanNation channel covering University of Oklahoma athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/oklahoma

Comments / 0

Community Policy