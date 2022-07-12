ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Judge says blood test results can be used in Ruggs' DUI case

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A judge ruled Tuesday that results of a blood-alcohol test taken from former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III can be used as evidence in his DUI crash case.

Authorities said the 23-year-old Ruggs allegedly was driving 156 mph just seconds before the fiery November 2021 crash that left a woman dead and Ruggs and his female passenger injured.

Prosecutors have said Ruggs’ blood alcohol level after the crash several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip was 0.16%, which is twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada.

Ruggs’ lawyers argued Tuesday that police did not have probable cause to ask a judge for the warrant to obtain Ruggs’ blood after the crash.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gdFBOQU00

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman disagreed and denied the defense’s motion to exclude the blood test.

Prosecutors have said Ruggs could be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison if he’s convicted of all charges in the case.

He’s facing felony counts of DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two counts of reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm.

Neither Ruggs nor his lawyers spoke to reporters after the brief court hearing.

A preliminary hearing in the case is scheduled for Sept. 7.

