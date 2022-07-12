National Weather Service warns of hazardous weather
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service State College PA 147 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 PAZ006-011-012-017>019-037-041-042-045-046-131800- Potter-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield-Northern Centre- Southern Centre-Tioga-Northern Lycoming-Sullivan-Southern Clinton- Southern Lycoming- 147 PM EDT Tue Jul 12 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for central Pennsylvania. .DAY ONE...This afternoon and tonight. Showers and thunderstorms with gusty winds are possible this afternoon. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Wednesday through Monday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time.
