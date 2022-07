CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man is accused of beating a woman with whom he shared two children so severely that he “internally decapitated” her, court records show. Deandrea Funchess lived with her boyfriend and their two children in Hartwell until police found her dead in early February. For months, her mother was told she died of a drug overdose. It wasn’t until Funchess’ boyfriend was arrested she learned the grisly details of what allegedly happened.

