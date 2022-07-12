'We are a family': Line dancers rally to bring a beloved instructor back to First Coast YMCAs

Listed by CHRISTINE ALLEGRO with WATSON REALTY CORP. Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. This meticulously cared for home has only been lived in part time and shows as a MODEL home. This popular Florence floor plan is perfect for entertaining with private quarters for guests and a wide open concept kitchen/dining/living room with a 9 ft. quartz island. This 3 bed/3 bath home is the largest of the 1 level homes in the Artisan Lakes neighborhood with upgrades such as: double ovens, surround sound, custom lighting, outdoor fire bowl, and 2.5 space garage with floor specialty coating. Artisan Lakes is a highly desirable 55+ gated neighborhood within the master planned community of Nocatee, and the HOA Fee includes free lawn/yard maintenance. Amenities: pickle ball courts, clubhouse w/gym, spa pool, hot tub, and more. Residents also have access to Nocatee amenities.

DUVAL COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO