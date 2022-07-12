ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Touch a Truck” this Friday with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

By Alyssa Wingo
KSNT News
 2 days ago
(Photo Courtesy/Douglas County Sheriff’s Office)

DOUGLAS COUNTY (KSNT) – Douglas County residents will be able to “Touch a Truck” this Friday with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that residents will get the opportunity to check out some patrol vehicles and grab some food.

You can take the rare opportunity to explore the patrol vehicles from noon to 2 p.m on Friday, July 15 at the 23rd Street McDonald’s location (901 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence).

