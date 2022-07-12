Crime Stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest in Jan. homicide

A 39-year-old Flint man is in the Tuscola County Jail, charged with first-degree Home Invasion, Larceny, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony in Possession of Firearms. The suspect was arrested at a home on Chambers Road in Fremont Township on Wednesday, July 13, after the homeowner called to report that a black Jeep was backed up to the home and the back door was open. Tuscola County Sheriff deputies, along with Michigan State Police troopers, responded to the home about 6:45 p-m and found the suspect inside near a rifle. He was arrested without incident.
