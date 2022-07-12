Crime Stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest in Jan. homicide

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for a suspect who killed a 28-year-old father of three in Detroit. Kevin Batiste was murdered on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on the city’s northwest side. Officials say the incident happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near Longacre Street. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO