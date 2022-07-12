ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Crime Stoppers offering reward for information leading to arrest in Jan. homicide

By James Paxson
WNEM
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to...

www.wnem.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers Offering $2,500 Reward For Information On Murder Of Kevin Batiste

(CBS DETROIT) – Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest as police search for a suspect who killed a 28-year-old father of three in Detroit. Kevin Batiste was murdered on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, on the city’s northwest side. Officials say the incident happened at about 1:37 a.m. in the 17000 block of Plymouth Road near Longacre Street. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. All tips will remain anonymous and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI
kisswtlz.com

Tuscola Deputies Arrest Man for Home Invasion

A 39-year-old Flint man is in the Tuscola County Jail, charged with first-degree Home Invasion, Larceny, Possession of Methamphetamine, and Felony in Possession of Firearms. The suspect was arrested at a home on Chambers Road in Fremont Township on Wednesday, July 13, after the homeowner called to report that a black Jeep was backed up to the home and the back door was open. Tuscola County Sheriff deputies, along with Michigan State Police troopers, responded to the home about 6:45 p-m and found the suspect inside near a rifle. He was arrested without incident.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
FOX 17 News West Michigan

Body found in Detroit's Stoepel Park believed to be retired officer who disappeared two weeks ago

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department says a body found in Stoepel Park is believed to be a retired DPD officer who went missing about two weeks ago. “We don’t know. We’re going to let the medical examiner do their evaluation and see if we can identify the body that we found. Sadly, a lot of things are pointing to that may in fact be our retired police officer,” Detroit Police Chief James White said during a Thursday afternoon news conference.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips in carjacking on Seven Mile

Detroit police have released a photo and video of a carjacking last month, seeking tips in the incident on Detroit's west side. Shortly after 10 p.m. June 27, a woman in a black 2009 Ford Escape had just pulled up to a gas pump when a man ran to the driver's door, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at a gas station on the 16000 block of W. Seven Mile.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Body of missing ex-Detroit cop found in west side park

Detroit — Investigators on Thursday believe they found the remains of retired Detroit Police Officer Stefon Hodo in a west-side park, the city's top cop said. A body was found at about 11 a.m. in Stoepel Park #1 near Evergreen and Outer Drive. Although the official cause of death had not been confirmed Thursday, Detroit Police Chief James White said detectives believe Hodo was killed and his body dumped in the park after a witness reported seeing the retired cop arguing with a 29-year-old man.
DETROIT, MI
wkzo.com

Lansing man sentenced for killing woman and her son

LANSING, MI — Fifty-eight-year-old Douglas Hill of Lansing will spend between 30 and 50 years in prison for killing his 34-year-old live in girlfriend and her five-year-old son in 2018. Hill pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Danielle Steiner had moved in with Hill in the 800 block of Loa...
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Man accused of abusing his mother found competent to stand trial

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A suspect accused of elder abuse in Genesee County has been found competent to stand trial. Sylvester Ross was arrested for allegedly abusing his 79-year-old mother in February. His girlfriend, Letisha Miller, was also arrested at the time. They both were charged with vulnerable adult abuse...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Flint man accused in vulnerable adult abuse case competent to stand trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of neglecting an elderly woman he was responsible for caring for has been found competent to stand trial. Sylvester Allen Ross was ruled competent to stand trial on a charge of first-degree vulnerable adult abuse Thursday, July 14, by Judge William H. Crawford of the 67th District Court, Genesee County online court records show.
FLINT, MI
wkzo.com

Lansing teen reported missing

LANSING, MI — Lansing Police sent out alerts early this morning notifying the comunity of a missing teenager from 1100 block of North High Street in Lansing. Katalina Green is a 14-year-old white female reported to be 5’7″ and 160 pounds . Katalina has black/purple shoulder length hair and was last seen wearing a pink tank top and jean shorts.
LANSING, MI
WNEM

Man in custody following home invasion

FREMONT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man is in custody at the Tuscola County Jail after authorities say he broke into someone’s home Wednesday, July 13. The Tuscola County Sheriff’s office said they were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress. The caller said a black Jeep was backed up to his residence and the back door was ajar when no one was supposed to be there.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy