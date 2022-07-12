‘General Hospital’ Alum Steve Burton’s Family Guide: Photos of 3 Kids With Ex Sheree Burton

Steve Burton at the 48th Daytime Emmy Awards in Burbank, California on June 13, 2021. Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Keeping up with the Burtons. Soap star Steve Burton welcomed three children with Sheree Burton before fans were shocked by their seemingly abrupt split in 2022.

The General Hospital actor met Sheree on the set of the popular drama. They wed in January 1999.

“My career path took many turns after this first job that included riding show horses for many years and working as an intern on the set of ABC’s General Hospital,” Sheree explained to Women Fitness magazine in January 2020. “It was on the set of General Hospital where I met my now-husband, actor Steve Burton [Jason Morgan], who was also passionate about maintaining a fit [and] active lifestyle.”

The twosome went on to welcome three kids. Makena, born in 2003, Jack, born in 2006, and Brooklyn, born in 2014.

“I have the greatest wife in the world. She’s just an incredible mom and partner,” Steve told Soap In Depth in 2019. “I couldn’t do any of the stuff I do without her. It’s the cliché of, ‘Behind every man is a great woman.’ She’s everything.”

Less than two years later, however, the spouses were making headlines for news worthy of a soap story line after Sheree debuted a baby bump via Instagram Stories.

“Life sure is full of surprises!” the nutrition expert wrote in May 2022.

Steve subsequently revealed that he wasn’t the father of the baby.

“I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated. She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine,” the Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem star’s statement read.

He added at the time: “We are still co-parenting our three beautiful kids. We would appreciate privacy at this time. Much luv, Steve.”

Sheree, for her part, has yet to publicly comment on the split. Steve made the split official in July 2022 when he filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The paperwork, obtained by Us Weekly, revealed their date of separation as March 1, 2022.

Steve is seeing seeking joint legal and physical custody of Jack and Brooklyn as Makena is 18 years old.