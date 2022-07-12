7 Awesome Amazon Prime Day Deals on Comfy Shoes — Starting at Just $11

Shutterstock

Looking for a truly epic shoe deal? Amazon is the right place to shop now! Prime Day is the ideal time to score amazing deals on new items to add to your wardrobe, and comfortable shoes you can rely on should be at the top of the list.

We checked out the current deals happening and found a nice variety of different styles to wear — whether you’re looking for a casual shoe or something that’s a bit more elevated (literally). Check out our fave comfy finds below!

These Seriously Popular Clogs

Crocs have made a comeback whether you like it or not — score a pair for a discounted price right now and see what all of the hype is about!

These Lightweight Running Shoes

Runners rejoice, because these incredible sneakers are on sale for a price that’s truly unheard of! If you’re looking to replace an old pair of shoes, jump on this offer ASAP.

These Retro Workout Sneakers

Whether you’re an athlete or just an athleisure lover, everyone can benefit from supportive sneakers like this pair. They’re excellent for active days when you need a proper amount of comfort so your feet don’t hurt!

Get the New Balance Women’s 608 V5 Cross Trainer for prices starting at $40 at Amazon!

These Surprisingly Stylish Slides

For a pair of slides, these shoes are seriously stylish! You can even try to wear them with different dresses and they would fit in perfectly, which is fabulous if you don’t feel like rocking a pair of sandals or heels.

Get the CARE OF by PUMA Women’s Slide 2 Flip Flops for prices starting at $10 at Amazon!

These Corkbed Sandals

Shoppers say the comfort they receive from these shoes is outstanding! The cork sole is both lightweight and provides your feet with the right amount of cushioning, plus they mold to the contours of your feet for an optimal fit.

Get the find. Women’s Assymetric Cork Sole Leather for prices starting at $19 at Amazon!

These Versatile Boots

It’s never too early to start planning for boot season, a.k.a. the fall — and these boots are definitely on our radar! They have the ultimate heel height and sleek style that makes them team well with any outfit. Plus, comfortable heels are rare — so hop on these bad boys!

Get The Drop Women’s Ibita High Heel Side Zip Ankle Boot for prices starting at $70 on Amazon!

These Ultra-Comfy Sandals

These shoes are made for traveling or when you just want to keep your aesthetic straightforward and simple. The sandals have clean lines, each strap is adjustable and the sole is thick enough to give you shock control so you can walk in them for hours!

Get the Rockport Women’s Kells Bay Gore Strap Sandal for prices starting at $45 at Amazon!

