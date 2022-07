The latest Washington State Patrol list of missing Indigenous people includes 40 cases from the Yakama Nation and Yakima County. Among the names added to the list is Benita Long, a 40-year-old Yakama Nation citizen who was last seen by family on March 26. That’s when a relative dropped her off at the El Corral Motel in Toppenish, according to a flyer being shared on social media. Long was wearing gray sweatpants and a black hoodie and had a black backpack.

