WWE

Ricochet Discusses His Interest In Anime, Omos Giving Him Recommendations

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview with Crunchyroll, Ricochet opened up on what got him into anime and anime fandom among WWE superstars. Here are some highlights:. Ricochet on what got him into anime: “I mean, I guess I would be lying if I didn’t say Dragon Ball Z. I mean, almost every...

411mania.com

wrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Star To Re-Debut With A Mask Next Week

The former A-Kid will re-debut as Axiom on next week’s “NXT 2.0” episode, WWE announced Tuesday. A new vignette aired for Axiom on the 7/12 episode, showing the high-flying wrestler browsing through comic books in a store, and then wearing a mask inside a ring. During the...
The Spun

Sasha Banks Announces First Move Following WWE Departure

Mercedes Varnado, who is famously known as Sasha Banks, has been out of the public eye for the past two months. That'll change fairly soon. On Wednesday, it was announced that Varnado has booked an appearance at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo. She'll get to sign autographs and take pictures with her fans.
ClutchPoints

Kenny Omega shows love to a long-forgotten AEW star

Three years ago, AEW was a very different place. They weren’t yet on television, the promotion was Pay-Per-View only, and many of their biggest stars, from CM Punk to FTR, Thunder Rosa, Jade Cargill, and even Wardlow, weren’t yet on the roster. And yet, when one looks back...
ClutchPoints

Midnight Suns Roster: All the confirmed cast of heroes and villains

Midnight Suns will bring about a unique superhero game that is both unprecedented and intriguing. Here is the upcoming Midnight Suns roster. Midnight Suns Roster: All Confirmed Superheroes in Midnight Suns As a superhero game with an ensemble cast, Midnight Suns will feature more than a dozen superheroes from the MARVEL comics. Apart from the […] The post Midnight Suns Roster: All the confirmed cast of heroes and villains appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net

It Suits Him: Big E. Getting Special New Role In WWE

It’s something else to do. Back in March, Big E. suffered a broken neck during a botched spot in a match on WWE SmackDown. Big E. has since spent months recovering and likely has several more months before he is close to being ready to returning to the ring, assuming he ever does. While he is still recovering, WWE has something else for him to do for the company.
wrestlingrumors.net

More Details On Natalya Breaking Character At WWE Live Event

That was definitely a moment. The idea of wrestling is that people are in the ring having a match/fight and it is all about seeing who wins. The trick is that the people are having to put together a performance by convincing the fans that what they are seeing is real. At the same time though, sometimes you see something happen that isn’t exactly planned, which was the case over the weekend. Now we know a bit more about what happened.
PWMania

WWE Tag Team Reportedly Getting New Ring Names Moving Forward

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that the Grizzled Young Veterans will soon have new ring names. James Drake will now go by the name Jagger Reid, while Zack Gibson will start going by the ring name Rip Fowler. Since being dropped from NXT 2.0 on April 19th, the former NXT...
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
wrestlingrumors.net

Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
wrestlinginc.com

Women Of Wrestling Unsuccessfully Tried To Bring In WWE Hall Of Famer

Women of Wrestling may have a dedicated fan base and several wrestlers who want to push the company to greater heights, but not everyone wants to join in on the action. “Fightful Select” is now reporting that WOW made attempts to get Lita to join the company ahead of announcing their return to television last October. They supposedly wanted to center things around her and add some big-name value to their company.
ComicBook

Keith Lee Delivers Emotional Promo After AEW Dynamite, Tells Fans About His Friend's Battle With Cancer

Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland became the new AEW World Tag Team Champions in the main event of this week's AEW Dynamite. Shortly after the show ended, but before the AEW Rampage taping could begin, Lee took the microphone and cut a promo for the fans in Savannah, Georgia, telling them that he recently learned his close friend had been diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer. Lee had previously hinted something was wrong by tweeting out on Tuesday, "Got some very much less than stellar news today....No matter the results, tomorrow's match belongs to my two brothers. It's all I can do until I return. Love you boys."
ComicBook

Bad Boys 4: Martin Lawrence Shares New Sequel Update

Martin Lawrence offered a new update on Bad Boys 4. Reports of the sequel being delayed after Will Smith's Oscars incident have been debunked. The comedian's comments to Ebony only solidify that things are moving forward with the Sony mega-hit. He told the publication, "We got one more at least." So, that should excite anyone who really love Bad Boys For Life. Remembering back to the previous entry, tons of people flocked to the theater to see Lawrence and Smith dust off their old sunglasses alongside a younger crop of officers. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that a script for the next film was already in the works back in 2020. However, writer Chris Bremmer is still helping develop whatever comes next. Bad Boys For Life managed to bring in $420 million dollars worldwide. With that lofty total already in the bank, it's no surprise that Sony would be pushing forward with the sequel.
ComicBook

Marvel Reveals Its New X-Men Team

The time has come for the second annual Hellfire Gala, which means a new team of X-Men has officially been introduced. The current roster starring in Marvel's monthly X-Men comic was unveiled during last year's Hellfire Gala. With us now on Year 2, it's time for Krakoa's mutant population to elect a new lineup. Marvel opened the ballots back in January to let fans vote on the last member of the X-Men, with a wide selection of fan-favorite heroes to choose from. While some current X-Men members chose to stay on a team, a new batch of unlikely candidates are also revealed.
PWMania

Valerie Loureda Reveals What Drew Her to to Signing With WWE

It was recently revealed that Bellator MMA fighter Valerie Loureda had signed with WWE and has started to train at the WWE Performance Center. While speaking with Sam Roberts, Loureda credits Charlotte Flair as the person who drew her into WWE when she attended WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. “Yeah,...
PWMania

Tino Sabbatelli Speaks Out on Dating Mandy Rose

Former WWE NXT Star Tino Sabbatelli recently spoke with our good friend Chris Featherstone of Sportskeeda.com for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling. During the discussion, Sabbatelli talked about his relationship with Mandy Rose:. “She’s amazing. She is one of the most humble, down to earth, caring, good-soul women....
wrestlinginc.com

Awesome Kong Opens Up About Why WWE Finally Signed Her

Awesome Kong’s run in WWE may not have gone exactly to plan, but her getting signed by the company in 2010 was a long time coming and something that three Hall Of Famers helped to facilitate. During an appearance on “Insight,” the former TNA star revealed that Jim Ross,...
wrestlinginc.com

Speculation Keith Lee And Swerve Strickland’s AEW Title Win Is Invalid

An irregularity during the main event of Wednesday’s “AEW Dynamite” could invalidate a title change that crowned Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) as the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. Wednesday’s main event was a three-way match, with now-former champions The Young Bucks...
Popculture

WWE to Make Major Change to 'WWE Raw'

WWE is making a big change to its flagship show. According to Andrew Zarian of The Mat Men Podcast, WWE Raw will stop its TV-PG rating and move up to TV-14 starting on July 18. It's not clear if WWE SmackDown will follow suit, but Zarian said, "The PG Era is over" for WWE Raw.
