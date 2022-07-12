Ricochet Discusses His Interest In Anime, Omos Giving Him Recommendations

Martin Lawrence offered a new update on Bad Boys 4. Reports of the sequel being delayed after Will Smith's Oscars incident have been debunked. The comedian's comments to Ebony only solidify that things are moving forward with the Sony mega-hit. He told the publication, "We got one more at least." So, that should excite anyone who really love Bad Boys For Life. Remembering back to the previous entry, tons of people flocked to the theater to see Lawrence and Smith dust off their old sunglasses alongside a younger crop of officers. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer told Collider that a script for the next film was already in the works back in 2020. However, writer Chris Bremmer is still helping develop whatever comes next. Bad Boys For Life managed to bring in $420 million dollars worldwide. With that lofty total already in the bank, it's no surprise that Sony would be pushing forward with the sequel.

