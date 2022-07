HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with child abuse after a container of meth was found next to a child in his pickup truck. Ronald Harvey Jr. was arrested after deputies received a BOLO for a blue Dodge pickup. Deputies stopped Harvey, who had several active warrants. Deputies arrested Harvey and while searching the truck, they found methamphetamine and two cotton swabs soaked in liquid. Cotton swabs may be used to filter the drug before injecting it.

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO