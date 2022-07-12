ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

King Tide and Coastal Flooding

By Grace Lowe
counton2.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKing tides are a natural phenomenon and predictable, but they don’t happen everyday. King tides can create challenges for us here in the lowcountry, but once we understand them, they are easy to navigate!. A king tide is the...

www.counton2.com

Related
counton2.com

Flash flood warning in effect for Charleston, Berkeley, Dorchester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service (NWS) Charleston issued a flash flood warning shortly before 9:00 p.m. Thursday for areas across the Lowcountry. The warning for portions of Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties was set to expire at 10:30 p.m., but was extended until midnight. According to...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

Flooding impacting roads in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) is advising drivers to be extra cautious Thursday evening as flooding has left several roads impassable. According to NCPD, Northwoods Boulevard near the Ice Palace and Holiday Inn Express is covered in standing water about two feet deep,...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SCDNR: Heavy rains lift drought in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Wednesday announced that drought conditions have improved in many counties across the state after a period of heavy rainfall. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee met July 13 and downgraded drought status for 29 counties. In...
CHARLESTON, SC
City
Charleston, SC
counton2.com

Charleston leaders work to address flooding

GCSO – Operation Southern Slowdown. ‘Denmark Vesey Bicentenary’ honors liberator’s life, …. Grand Jury indicts Alex Murdaugh with two murder …. SC abortion providers file lawsuit against Fetal …
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Scattered rain and storms possible today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Back to the showers and storms today as a stalled front begins to dissipate across the area. Keep the umbrellas ready today! A mostly cloudy sky this morning will produce a few areas of spotty rain. The chance of rain will increase from lunchtime into the afternoon with scattered showers and storms possible. Any storms could produce heavy rain and lightning. Highs today will be warmer than yesterday in the mid to upper 80s. There is a MODERATE risk of rip currents at the beaches today due to an increasing swell and a breezy afternoon forecast. The rain chance will decrease tomorrow but increase again Thursday and Friday as moisture increases again across the area. Highs will climb into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

GCSO participating in Operation Southern Slowdown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) will participate in a regional effort to crack down on speeding. Operation Southern Slowdown will run July 17 through July 23 across five states. GCSO will be increasing patrols on highways, secondary roads, and back roads to ensure...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
#Coastal Flooding#Tides#Sun And Moon#King Tide#New Moon
Charleston City Paper

12 places to catch live music around Charleston

Live music is always bumpin’ in the Holy City. To help you find the spot that fits your vibe, City Paper put together a rundown of Charleston bars, restaurants and venues that offer live music on the regular. Awendaw Green. The grounds at Awendaw Green are a home away...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

SCDE to host event celebrating Summer Break Café

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education (SCDE) and local organizations will host an event Friday to celebrate a summer food service program that provides food to children across the state. Summer Break Cafés are funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. They are established at...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Post and Courier

Charleston metro area 5th worst for pedestrian death rate in US, per report

Downtown Charleston has long been praised for being a walkable city. But the description belies an unfortunate truth that local and state officials have grappled with for years: the region ranks among the top communities for pedestrian fatalities. The Charleston metro area ranked fifth worst in pedestrian deaths per capita...
CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
The Post and Courier

1436 Moultrie Street, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

This adorable craftsman style cottage is located in Old Mount Pleasant down a quiet street! Gorgeous hardwood floors light colored granite countertops subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. The backyard is ready for all your entertaining needs with a huge back deck fire pit and lighting. You will be able to store all your lawn equipment in the backyard shed. TONS of add on potential!! Architectural plans to add a 600 ft addition have been approved by the town. A copy of the plans is available on reques You will be in the heart of Mount Pleasant. Conveniently located close to Coleman Blvd Shopping Coffee Shops Restaurants Farmer's Market Beaches and Downtown. No flood insurance is required! There is No HOA and no history of flooding.
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
Coastal Observer

County puts ‘orphan median’ cleanup in fast lane

Landscaping in the raised median on Highway 17 through the Pawleys Island business district will be restored after seasons of neglect. Georgetown County has set a timetable for the work. “ASAP,” said Beth Goodale, director of Parks and Recreation, who is overseeing the effort. The work is expected to...
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
thelocalpalate.com

A First Look at Vern’s Menu

A sunny corner front in Charleston’s Elliotborough neighborhood gets new life with Vern’s, scheduled to open July 14. In the former space of Italian mainstay Trattoria Lucca, the cozy, neighborhood bistro is the first restaurant from Bethany and Dano Heinze. The husband-wife duo met at McCrady’s, where they...
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

‘Pack the Back’ Back to School event happening in August

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s almost back-to-school time! A local tax group is giving away school supplies and goodies to Tri-county students this August. The Elite Tax Group is having a back-to-school drive in partnership with the North Charleston Chamber of Commerce on August 6th. Pack the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Cities with least home inventory in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market longer than they were a year ago. The number of total homes sold in May nationwide was down 8.6% year over year, according to the National Association of Realtors.
CHARLESTON, SC
crbjbizwire.com

Charleston ENT & Allergy Celebrates 25 Years in the Lowcountry

Charleston ENT & Allergy is proud to celebrate 25 years of helping the Lowcountry breathe, taste, hear, and sleep better. Since 1997, Charleston ENT & Allergy has provided high-quality medical care to all age groups, treating ear, nose, throat, allergy, and head and neck conditions. Those conditions range from ear infections, hearing loss, allergies, tonsillitis, and sinusitis to more complicated issues such as obstructive sleep apnea, thyroid, parathyroid, and head and neck cancer surgeries. Charleston ENT & Allergy patients value the practice’s synergistic approach incorporating ENTs, allergists, audiologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and pharmacists to meet the needs of all patients.
CHARLESTON, SC

