Harvard, MA

Harvard students warned after dorm break-ins

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vJqXm_0gdF3uuF00
Stock photo of the Harvard University campus. Police are investigating three break-ins at Harvard University dorms. (Richard T. Nowitz/Getty Images)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Police at Harvard University issued an advisory to students following three break-ins at two dorms.

Police said one break-in took place in Mower Hall and two others happened in Wigglesworth Hall from July 7-11. Three laptops, AirPods, an iPad, an Apple Smart Keyboard and pencil, and prescription glasses were reported stolen.

In two of the reports, residents said they had fans in their windows, and the break-ins happened while they were asleep.

Residents are advised not to prop open doors, close their windows when they leave their rooms and keep an eye out for suspicious behavior outside their dorms.

Police are investigating whether the break-ins are connected. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harvard University Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 617-495-1796.

