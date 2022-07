In more positive news for Kentuckians, Gov. Beshear shared that the state real property tax rate has decreased, dropping from 11.9 cents to 11.5 cents per $100 assessed value. The Kentucky Department of Revenue is required by statute to set the real property tax rate each year by July 1. This is the second annual decrease in the real property tax rate – the only two years the rate has decreased since 2008.

