GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — Groveport police have released the names of the two people killed in what they call a “targeted domestic violence attack.”. The Groveport Division of Police initially said it was having difficulty identifying either the suspect or the victim in an area warehouse shooting because they both were immigrants, and fingerprinting records came back inconclusive. Police added that both of them were originally born in Haiti, and unlawfully entered the U.S.

GROVEPORT, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO