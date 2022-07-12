School Board used work session to reflect upon high school building needs

High school students today rarely use or want lockers anymore.

That was just one of the enlightening facts shared by Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann during a recent interview. Hillmann was expanding on a discussion held at a School Board work session at the end of June, ahead of another held July 11. The board is considering how to move Northfield High School into the 2020s. While a 2018 referendum that would’ve called for a brand new high school failed, the board is now considering more moderate renovations — around the $40 million range — that would also need voter approval.

Instead of more lockers and structured classroom spaces, what today’s students really want are collaborative spaces that are modern and flexible. Two of the more efficient ways to create collaborative space, explained Hillmann, are physically removing classroom walls and getting rid of old metal lockers that line either side of the narrow hallways.

For the former, not only does the removal of the banks of lockers allow for better traffic flow, it also creates a more aesthetically pleasing space.

“We’ve probably removed half of the lockers already,” he said. “Students today want to wear their coats and carry their books with them.”

They don’t need their lockers like students from earlier years, he said.

Hillmann opened his laptop and showed two or three proposed renderings from the architectural firm Wold & Knudson that highlighted more open and modern school hallway scenes. Another rendering showed a portion of a hallway with counter tops, high stools and carpet, similar to designs found in modern airports and contemporary office spaces.

Hillmann said the goal is to create appealing learning areas “to prepare every student for lifelong success.”

Hillmann said the district has to continue to be good stewards of the school buildings. That’s why the renovation and remodel plan seems to appeal to most School Board members in regard to operational efficiency.

This summer, Hillmann said the middle school was getting a new roof and a pool upgrade.

Back to the high school, general maintenance and institutional improvements, such as different lighting, modern windows and enhanced HVAC, top the list of the most pressing structural needs.

As for areas that are considered space deficient, Hillmann said the music classrooms and activities spaces “have all been outgrown.”

“We have three world-class music ensembles sharing 1960s spaces,” he said. “We need to keep pace with other peer schools. People looking to move to Northfield need to know we offer the same up-to-date facilities that other communities have.”

“We’re in the messy middle right now,” he said.

At Monday’s meeting, members of the Northfield School Board decided they would meet on Monday, Aug. 1 to discuss this topic further. Look for additional coverage in the Northfield News.