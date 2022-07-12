ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

School Board used work session to reflect upon high school building needs

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 2 days ago

High school students today rarely use or want lockers anymore.

That was just one of the enlightening facts shared by Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann during a recent interview. Hillmann was expanding on a discussion held at a School Board work session at the end of June, ahead of another held July 11. The board is considering how to move Northfield High School into the 2020s. While a 2018 referendum that would’ve called for a brand new high school failed, the board is now considering more moderate renovations — around the $40 million range — that would also need voter approval.

Instead of more lockers and structured classroom spaces, what today’s students really want are collaborative spaces that are modern and flexible. Two of the more efficient ways to create collaborative space, explained Hillmann, are physically removing classroom walls and getting rid of old metal lockers that line either side of the narrow hallways.

For the former, not only does the removal of the banks of lockers allow for better traffic flow, it also creates a more aesthetically pleasing space.

“We’ve probably removed half of the lockers already,” he said. “Students today want to wear their coats and carry their books with them.”

They don’t need their lockers like students from earlier years, he said.

Hillmann opened his laptop and showed two or three proposed renderings from the architectural firm Wold & Knudson that highlighted more open and modern school hallway scenes. Another rendering showed a portion of a hallway with counter tops, high stools and carpet, similar to designs found in modern airports and contemporary office spaces.

Hillmann said the goal is to create appealing learning areas “to prepare every student for lifelong success.”

Hillmann said the district has to continue to be good stewards of the school buildings. That’s why the renovation and remodel plan seems to appeal to most School Board members in regard to operational efficiency.

This summer, Hillmann said the middle school was getting a new roof and a pool upgrade.

Back to the high school, general maintenance and institutional improvements, such as different lighting, modern windows and enhanced HVAC, top the list of the most pressing structural needs.

As for areas that are considered space deficient, Hillmann said the music classrooms and activities spaces “have all been outgrown.”

“We have three world-class music ensembles sharing 1960s spaces,” he said. “We need to keep pace with other peer schools. People looking to move to Northfield need to know we offer the same up-to-date facilities that other communities have.”

“We’re in the messy middle right now,” he said.

At Monday’s meeting, members of the Northfield School Board decided they would meet on Monday, Aug. 1 to discuss this topic further. Look for additional coverage in the Northfield News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
knsiradio.com

I-94 Work Almost Done After Four-Year Project

(KNSI) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation has firmed up a completion date for its sprawling Interstate 94 project. Crews have been expanding the stretch between Maple Grove and Clearwater for four years now. The last stage goes from Monticello to Hasty and MnDOT says that will be wrapped...
CLEARWATER, MN
Red Wing Republican Eagle

MnDOT answers questions on massive Highway 61 project

A large crowd turned out at a meeting Tuesday evening as Minnesota Department of Transportation officials tried to explain the reasons for a number of major construction projects set to begin next week. There were raised voices as people attending asked questions about the projects. Much of this was caused...
HASTINGS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Northfield, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Northfield, MN
Education
Bring Me The News

Original David Fong's restaurant to close in Bloomington

David Fong's, which has served Chinese cuisine to Bloomington residents since 1958, is closing. The restaurant announced that its location at 94th and Lyndale will close later this summer, coinciding with the retirement of Edward Fong, the second-generation owner and operator. The two other David Fong's restaurants in the Twin...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KEYC

Rochester resident brings attention to mail scammers

After two years off, the Kiwanis Thunder of Drums event is back. 252 Minnesota State athletes signed NIL deals in first year. In year one of the “NIL Era” at Minnesota State, 252 student-athletes reported individual NIL deals, with an average value of over $65 per transaction. City...
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports from last week:. A catalytic converter was stolen off of a vehicle parked on the 6500 block of 318th Street on Tuesday, July 5. Property damage. An object was thrown through a residential window on the 900 block of Mill...
GOODHUE COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Board#Highschool#Northfield Public Schools#Northfield High School#Wold Knudson
River Falls Journal

Mei Mei’s announces closure at end of the year

In Aug. 2017 Mei Mei’s Cookie and Creamery opened their doors. At the end of the year, they will be closing their doors. Mei Mei Abdouch is the owner of the business. She made the decision to close because of many factors. “The price of everything went up,” Abdouch...
RIVER FALLS, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Sasquatch 107.7

Rochester Fire Department Responds to Gas Leak

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Fire Department responded to the report of a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city on Wednesday. The Fire Department says a natural gas line was punctured by a person digging a hole to set up a fence. Firefighters used a special clamp to control the leak and turned the situation over to Minnesota energy.
ROCHESTER, MN
KDHL AM 920

Scooters Arrive in Owatonna; What You Need to Know

The Birds have arrived in Owatonna. This is not an Alfred Hitchcock story. Therefore there is no need to take shelter in a phone booth. But drivers and pedestrians should be aware of the extra means of transportation now available in town. Between 50 and 75 Bird scooters landed around town during the first week of July. This follows an agreement between the City of Owatonna and Bird Rides, Inc. approved on April 5, 2022.
OWATONNA, MN
103.9 The Doc

You’ve Been Watering Your Lawn Wrong Here in Minnesota

While much of Minnesota suffered through that massive drought last summer, things are better this year. But you're still probably watering your lawn wrong!. I don't know about your lawn, but the lawn in our backyard here in Rochester was pretty severely burned by last summer's drought. We had massive sections of our lawn (the portions that are directly in the afternoon sun) simply turn brown and die last year, and they didn't come back this spring.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Crash closes stretch of Engler Boulevard in Chaska

CHASKA, Minn. -- Authorities in Chaska said Thursday that a fatal crash between a semi truck driver and a motorcyclist has closed Engler Boulevard.The road is closed just west of Highway 212, and is impacting traffic on Jonathan Carver Parkway, the Chaska Police Department said. Clover Ridge Drive is also closed between Engler Boulevard and Kerber Pass.Police asked drivers to use an alternate route.The crash occurred just before 9 a.m. Police said the motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and later died.
CHASKA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Heavy Rain Hits Areas of Southeastern Minnesota

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Portions of southeastern Minnesota received some much-needed rain early this morning, but in some areas, it was likely too much rain. It appears the heaviest rain fell in southern Fillmore County. The National Weather Service received a report of 2.8 inches of rain in the town of Carimona, about 2 miles west of Preston. Spring Valley reported 2.3 inches of rain, while the National Weather Service says Hayfield saw about 1.75 inches. Similar rainfall amounts were reported along the Mississippi River in the Winona area. Nearly 1.4 inches fell on Wabasha.
ROCHESTER, MN
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
69
Followers
248
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy