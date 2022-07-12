Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Amityville 14-Year-Old

Lillian Lopez-Banegas Photo Credit: Twitter/Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Lillian Lopez-Banegas was last seen at her Amityville home on Friday, June 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

