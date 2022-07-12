ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amityville, NY

Seen Her? Alert Issued For Missing Amityville 14-Year-Old

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Lillian Lopez-Banegas Photo Credit: Twitter/Suffolk County Police Department

Police on Long Island have asked the public for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a month ago.

Lillian Lopez-Banegas was last seen at her Amityville home on Friday, June 17, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Police asked anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Amityville, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Amityville, NY
Daily Voice

Former Mount Vernon Police Officer Sentenced For Deadly Crash

A former police officer from Westchester has been sentenced to three months in jail and five years of probation for a deadly crash that killed a local man. Former Mount Vernon police officer Antoine Henrys, age 39, was sentenced on Friday, July 15 for a crash that killed a White Plains man, said Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.
MOUNT VERNON, NY
Daily Voice

Paterson Passenger, 15, Caught With Stolen, Loaded High-Powered Handgun: Police

Paterson police found a 15-year-old city boy carrying a loaded gun during a traffic stop, authorities said. It had been reported stolen out of Morris County, they said. Detectives Suquan Gary, Mustafa Dombayci, John Traynor and Kenneth Kerwin found the weapon after stopping a late-model Kia whose driver blew a stop sign in the area of Rosa Parks Boulevard and Keen Street, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.
PATERSON, NJ
