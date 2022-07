To borrow a metaphor used by one of the brave activists featured here, if the recent documentary Navalny concerns the speartip, this fired-up addendum is about the spearshaft: the campaigners who defied official harassment to support the Russian opposition leader and then – when his candidature was denied – protest on his behalf during the 2018 presidential elections. With little filter, Franco-Russian journalist Alexandra Dalsbaek shoves us into their street activism and canvassing and it is thoroughly depressing how regularly they encounter accusations, notably from older Russians, that they are paid-up agitators for foreign powers.

