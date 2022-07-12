ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Hudson River rescue – 12 people saved from water and 2 in critical condition after boat capsizes near Pier 84

By Israel Salas-Rodriguez
 3 days ago

A DOZEN people have been saved from the water, including a young child after a boat capsized in New York's Hudson River.

Marine officials descended onto the rough Hudson River currents after receiving reports of a toppled boat near Pier 84 in Manhattan just before 3pm on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJgiF_0gdF0hmf00
The boat capsized in the rough waters of the Hudson River near Pier 84 Credit: WABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pojep_0gdF0hmf00
A dozen people were on the boat at the time Credit: WABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBUMF_0gdF0hmf00
Officials said two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition Credit: WABC
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UeW8W_0gdF0hmf00
A seven-year-old boy is among those in severe condition Credit: WABC

Video obtained by Pix11 showed the vessel completely flipped over in the water with a New York City Police Department boat circling the craft.

The NYPD said the vessel was carrying "multiple people" when it overturned.

Officials said 12 people were rescued from the waters, with two taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police told ABC 7 that a young boy and a woman in her 20s were taken to separate hospitals in critical condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZFYq_0gdF0hmf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QmeKd_0gdF0hmf00

A third person suffered a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

Nine others suffered minor injuries.

Two women who were at the pier for a boat ride described to the New York Post how EMS officials were trying to resuscitate the child as his mother screamed, “That’s my kid!”

“The child’s mom was really upset when they took him into the ambulance, and they didn’t let her on the ambulance. She was crying,” Sammie told the Post.

“She wanted to see her kid… and the police were like, ‘You need to let them do their job,’ and she was like, ‘That’s my kid!’ ” a second witness told the outlet.

“She wanted to be let on the ambulance. She said some things I know she didn’t mean. She was like, ‘Take me out’ or like something like that. She was just like really upset because it’s her child.”

A third witness told the Post she heard several people frantically yelling for help as a nearby ferry rushed over to pull people from the waters.

“I saw people screaming in the water, and then I just called 911 to just make sure they were OK,” Iaidy Garcia, who witnessed the accident from the New Jersey side of the river, told the outlet.

“The ferry saw them and moved close towards them, and they were the first ones to get to them, and then I saw a Coast Guard police officer go up to the ferry where the people were.”

"We went on the boat ferry, and we saw a boat capsized, everyone on the boat and they were screaming - so the ferry stopped, and they threw out life vests, and then we pulled them up one by one," another bystander told ABC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0e9R_0gdF0hmf00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWrNd_0gdF0hmf00

NYPD’s Harbor, Scuba and Aviation units assisted in the rescue mission.

Sources told Pix 11 that the vessel is believed to be a recreational boat from New Jersey.

