WATCH: LeBron James suggests captive WNBA star reconsider coming back to US



F our-time NBA champion and billionaire LeBron James said WNBA star Brittney Griner should reconsider returning to the United States if and when she is released from captivity in Russia .

Griner has spent over 140 days in prison after being detained in early February for allegedly transporting cannabis oil in her bag, which is illegal in Russia.

The U.S. government has let her struggle go on too long, James, 37, said.

"Now, how can she feel like America has her back? I would be feeling like, 'Do I even want to go back to America?'" James said on his HBO show The Shop .

Griner pleaded guilty to the drug charge against her, according to a report.

The 31-year-old athlete could face a 10-year sentence in Russian prison.

The full episode of The Shop arrives Friday.

Griner's wife, Cherelle Griner, spoke with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris prior to the release of The Shop's trailer.