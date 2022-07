SALISBURY, Md. – HALO, a local homeless shelter is still searching for funds to kick start a laundry mat. This will give those on the streets a chance to wear clean clothing. HALO officials tell 47 ABC, that the facility will be filled with token-operated washers and dryers for all guests. And with the money raised so far, the organization has started construction. While it’s taken a little longer than expected, HALO tells us they’re on track to have it done soon.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO