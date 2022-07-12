ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oncology Peer Review On-The-Go: Focus of Current and Emerging Therapies in Follicular Lymphoma

By Kirk E. Cahill, MD
Cover picture for the articleKirk E. Cahill, MD, and Sonali M. Smith, MD, spoke with CancerNetwork® about their review of the current management and treatment of follicular lymphoma published in the journal ONCOLOGY®. Kirk E. Cahill, MD,...

MedicalXpress

Study reveals how gastric cancer forms, suggests preventive treatment

A recently published study reveals new insights into how gastric cancer develops and suggests a preventive treatment. Eunyoung Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of Surgery, and colleagues identified for the first time that Trop2+/CD133+/CD166+ dysplastic stem cells are a key source of clonal evolution of dysplasia to multiple types of gastric cancer. Their investigation further showed that pyrvinium, a commonly prescribed treatment for intestinal pinworms, blocked regeneration of dysplastic stem cells by controlling the CK1a signaling protein in mouse models and in human organoids.
Nature.com

The metabolism of 1,25(OH)D in clinical and experimental kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) results in calcitriol deficiency and altered vitamin D metabolism. The objective of this study was to assess the 24-hydroxylation-mediated metabolism of 25(OH)D3 and 1,25(OH)2D3 in a cross-sectional analysis of participants with a range of kidney function assessed by precise measured GFR (mGFR) (N"‰="‰143) and in rats with the induction and progression of experimental kidney disease. Vitamin D metabolites were assessed with LC"“MS/MS. Circulating measures of 24-hydroxylation of 25(OH)D3 (24,25(OH)2D3:25(OH)D3) precisely decreased according to mGFR in humans and progressively in rats with developing CKD. In contrast, the 1,24,25(OH)3D3: 1,25(OH)2D3 vitamin D metabolite ratio increased in humans as the mGFR decreased and in rats with the induction and progression of CKD. Human participants taking cholecalciferol had higher circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3, despite no increase of 1,25(OH)2D3. This first report of circulating 1,24,25(OH)3D3 in the setting of CKD provides novel insight into the uniquely altered vitamin D metabolism in this setting. A better understanding of the uniquely dysfunctional catabolic vitamin D profile in CKD may guide more effective treatment strategies. The potential that 24-hydroxylated products have biological activity of is an important area of future research.
MedicalXpress

New antibody therapy shows promising results for advanced, treatment-refractory pediatric brain cancer

Effective and safe treatments are needed for medulloblastoma—the most common type of cancerous brain tumor in children—especially for patients whose cancer has spread to the spinal cord. A recent phase I clinical trial led by researchers at Atrium Health Levine Children's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) has generated promising results for a new blocking antibody therapy that targets a protein critical to medulloblastoma cells' ability to multiply and spread. The findings are published in Clinical Cancer Research.
scitechdaily.com

A New Method To Unleash Cancer-Killing T-Cells

Researchers discover a new mechanism for activating cancer-killing T cells. Researchers have made significant progress in the discovery and administration of cancer immunotherapies, which employ the body’s own immune system to treat disease, during the last decade. The medicines, however, do not work for everyone or with every form of cancer, and gaps in our knowledge of how the body develops an anti-cancer immune response have hampered progress toward making them universally successful.
MedicalXpress

Study suggests that C. difficile drives some colorectal cancers

Data collected by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy suggest that Clostridioides difficile, or C. diff, a bacterial species well known for causing serious diarrheal infections, may also drive colorectal cancer. The findings were published June 9 in Cancer Discovery, and...
MedicalXpress

Stem cell transplantation for AL amyloidosis leads to long-term survival and possible cure in selected patients

AL amyloidosis is a life-threatening disease related to bone marrow cancer and multiple myeloma. It is caused when a person's antibody-producing white blood cells (i.e. plasma cells) do not function properly and generate abnormal protein which misfolds to form amyloid fibrils and deposits made of components of antibodies called light chains, which then deposit in various organs of the body.
MedicalXpress

Colorectal cancer tumors are both helped and hindered by T cells

Colorectal tumors are swarming with white blood cells, but whether these cells help or hinder the cancer is hotly debated. While some studies have shown that white blood cells heroically restrict tumor growth and combat colorectal cancer, equally compelling evidence casts the white blood cells as malignant co-conspirators—bolstering the tumor and helping it spread.
verywellhealth.com

First-Line Treatment for Lung Cancer

When you are diagnosed with lung cancer, the preferred initial treatment is called the first-line treatment. It may also be referred to as induction therapy or primary treatment. First-line treatment is usually considered to be the best treatment for the type of cancer diagnosed. It is given first to provide the best outcome.
Health Digest

Is Cranberry Juice Good For Your Kidneys?

According to the Advanced Urology Institute, our kidneys are amazing organs. They filter toxins, waste, and excess water from approximately 200 quarts of blood daily to keep our bodies feeling their best. Considering how much work the kidneys put in for us every day, it's no wonder they may benefit from a boost now and then to ensure optimal function. There are dozens of home remedies out there, and you may have heard that cranberry juice can help with kidney-related issues. But is cranberry juice really good for your kidneys? That depends.
Healthline

Risk Factors for Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL)

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is the type of adult leukemia in the United States. Leukemia is a group of cancers that develop in blood cells. CLL develops in a type of white blood cell called lymphocytes. The rapid division of lymphocytes can crowd out healthy blood cells. Over time, this can lead to symptoms like:
MedicalXpress

A type of 'step therapy' is an effective strategy for diabetic eye disease

Clinical trial results from the DRCR Retina Network suggest that a specific step strategy, in which patients with diabetic macular edema start with a less expensive medicine and switch to a more expensive medicine if vision does not improve sufficiently, gives results similar to starting off with the higher-priced drug. The main complication of diabetic macular edema, fluid build-up in the retina that causes vision loss, is commonly treated with anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) drugs.
Nature.com

Nedaplatin-based chemotherapy or cisplatin-based chemotherapy combined with intensity-modulated radiotherapy achieve similar efficacy for stage II-IVa nasopharyngeal carcinoma patients

This retrospective study compared the efficacy and safety of nedaplatin-based chemoradiotherapy and cisplatin-based chemoradiotherapy in stage II-IVa nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC) patients. Patients treated with cisplatin-based or nedaplatin-based chemoradiotherapy between January 2012 and December 2015 were evaluated. Survival was estimated by the Kaplan"’Meier method and compared by the log-rank test. Multivariate analysis was performed using the Cox proportional hazards model. A cohort of 538 NPC patients was enrolled. There were no significant differences in the 5-year overall survival (OS), progression-free survival (PFS), locoregional relapse-free survival (LRRFS), or distant metastasis-free survival (DMFS) between the cisplatin and nedaplatin groups. During the whole treatment course, patients in the cisplatin group had higher incidences of grade 3"’4 vomiting and anorexia, while patients in the nedaplatin group had higher incidences of grade 3"’4 leucopenia and mucositis. In terms of late toxicities, patients in the cisplatin group had a higher incidence of xerostomia. In multivariate analysis, T stage, N stage, and clinical stage were prognostic factors for OS, PFS, and DMFS. In subgroup analyses, nedaplatin-based chemotherapy achieved comparable treatment outcomes in specific populations stratified by age, sex, ECOG PS score and clinical stage. Cisplatin and nedaplatin are effective choices for stage II-IVa NPC patients, with a different spectrum of side effects.
Nature.com

Clustering analysis and prognostic signature of lung adenocarcinoma based on the tumor microenvironment

Because of immunotherapy failure in lung adenocarcinoma, we have tried to find new potential biomarkers for differentiating different tumor subtypes and predicting prognosis. We identified two subtypes based on tumor microenvironment-related genes in this study. We used seven methods to analyze the immune cell infiltration between subgroups. Further analysis of tumor mutation load and immune checkpoint expression among different subgroups was performed. The least absolute shrinkage and selection operator Cox regression was applied for further selection. The selected genes were used to construct a prognostic 14-gene signature for LUAD. Next, a survival analysis and time-dependent receiver operating characteristics were performed to verify and evaluate the model. Gene set enrichment analyses and immune analysis in risk groups was also performed. According to the expression of genes related to the tumor microenvironment, lung adenocarcinoma can be divided into cold tumors and hot tumors. The signature we built was able to predict prognosis more accurately than previously known models. The signature-based tumor microenvironment provides further insight into the prediction of lung adenocarcinoma prognosis and may guide individualized treatment.
MedicalXpress

New AI model for the accurate diagnosis of neoplasia associated with inflammatory bowel disease

The incidence of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)—an intractable disease characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract—has increased significantly in Japan. Chronic inflammation associated with IBD often leads to the development of cancer in the colorectal region. For patients who have visible or low-grade dysplasia (abnormal cell...
MedicalXpress

Survival advantage seen for A+ADV in advanced Hodgkin lymphoma

For patients with stage III or IV Hodgkin lymphoma, brentuximab vedotin is associated with a survival advantage, according to a study published online July 13 in the New England Journal of Medicine. Stephen M. Ansell, M.D., Ph.D., from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, and colleagues randomly assigned patients with...
MedicalXpress

Stem cells and AI team up to predict cardiac arrhythmias in patients

Cardiac arrhythmias are a major risk factor for sudden cardiac death, which accounts for 15% to 20% of all deaths worldwide. Causes for arrhythmias are diverse and include genetic factors, patients' physical and mental condition, and certain medications. Onset and severity of arrhythmic events in patients are notoriously unpredictable, particularly in younger and patients with no history of cardiac disease.
MedicalXpress

Researchers create highly accurate non-invasive test for major liver diseases

Researchers have created a liquid biopsy test, which uses two circulating proteins, to test for major liver diseases. The test was found to be highly accurate, sensitive, and specific for both NASH and liver fibrosis. For the first time, a non-invasive test will allow for the determination of staging of both diseases without recurring to invasive liver biopsy.
Pocono Update

A New Study Shows Aging May Become A Thing Of The Past

Death and taxes are still guaranteed, but growing old may become a thing of the past. According to a research study published by the Salk Institute, cellular rejuvenation in mice has shown aging with no increase in cancer or other health issues. After a certain point, age is just a number, but those extra candles come at a cost to your health. According to the Mayo Clinic, Side effects include brittle bones, cardiovascular disease, weaker muscles, and cancer. Genentech, the Salk Institute, and one member of the Roche group have safely and effectively reversed aging in middle-aged and elderly mice by turning back the clocks on their cells.
