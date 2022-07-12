ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Deputies search for hit-and-run driver after 77-year-old man killed in Thousand Oaks

 2 days ago
77-year-old man killed in Thousand Oaks hit-and-run; driver at large

Investigators said he was crossing the street with a group of people when he was struck by a driver in a white sedan.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies are searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash in Thousand Oaks that claimed the life of a 77-year-old man.

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, Yang Xuezeng was found collapsed in the middle of a marked crosswalk on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, just west of Clay Court, Thursday evening.

Investigators said he was crossing the street with a group of people when he was struck by a driver in a white sedan.

A witness told deputies the driver of the sedan stopped briefly after the collision, but then took off.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Department released several surveillance images of the incident Tuesday.

The driver was last seen driving eastbound on Thousand Oaks Boulevard, turned right onto Rancho Road and then headed northbound on the 101 Freeway, deputies said.

Xuezeng was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with information on the collision or anyone who may have witnessed it is urged to contact Senior Traffic Investigator Marcos Moreno at 805-947-8289.

