3-year-old Florida boy dead after being left in hot car outside of school

A 3-year-old boy was found dead after being left in a hot car in the parking lot of the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens, Florida on July 12, 2022. Google Maps

A 3-year-old Florida boy died Monday after being left inside a sweltering car outside his Jewish preschool for several hours, cops said.

Emergency crew responded to the Lubavitch Educational Center in Miami Gardens Monday afternoon after the child’s parents — both staffers at the school — found him unresponsive in their vehicle.

Cops said he had been left in mid-90-degree heat for several hours and that his father claimed to have forgotten leaving him there at the beginning of his shift.

He went to check on the tot after other staffers told him they hadn’t seen him throughout the day.

The boy was rushed to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“This tragedy hits close to home, and many in our school community have been affected by it. No words can capture the heartbreak and sadness we feel,” Rabbi Benzion Korf, the preschool dean, told the Miami Herald.

Police said the boy’s siblings also attend the school.

The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner told NBC that the child passed away from overheating and classified the death as an accident.

Police are continuing to probe the incident.

Roughly 40 kids die each year from being left in hot cars — and 10 have perished so far this year, according to Noheatstroke.org.