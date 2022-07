Any hopes that a quality start in his last outing might have sparked a resurgence for former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel were dashed on Tuesday. Keuchel took the ball for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the San Francisco Giants and was sent to an early shower. He lasted 2 1/3 innings, allowed seven earned runs (eight total), surrendered eight hits, walked one, and struck out four. He did pitch into some bad luck when right fielder Jake McCarthy misplayed a potential inning-ending flyout. While not ruled an error, McCarthy’s miscue allowed two runs to score and a third scored on the play following a throwing error from Sergio Alcantara.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO