‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Who Went Home Night 1?

The Bachelorette is back on ABC with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey at the helm. The two leads are making a historic season of The Bachelorette 2022, and so far, it looks like the drama is bound to ramp up. The first night didn’t have a rose ceremony, but a few cast members were sent packing anyway. So, who went home?

[Spoiler alert: The Bachelorette 2022 spoilers ahead for night one.]

‘The Bachelorette’ 2022 premiere skipped the first rose ceremony

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey | Frank Micelotta/ABC via Getty Images

The Bachelorette 2022 premiere introduced the 32 male contestants to viewers, as Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey got a chance to meet the men vying for their hearts. Some first impressions were better than others, as a few of the men made jokes about Clayton Echard that didn’t land. But other men immediately captivated the women and made them want to know more about them after the limo entrances finished.

As Rachel and Gabby got to know the men better, Gabby expresses how she’s a little disappointed in how shy the men are. “I thought they were going to be kissing all over the place,” she notes, according to Entertainment Weekly . “But they haven’t been.” Nevertheless, she chooses her guy for the First Impression Rose — and that’s Mario . Rachel chooses Tino .

Finally, host Jesse Palmer interrupts the night to announce it’s time for the rose ceremony. But both Gabby and Rachel don’t feel ready. Instead, they ask to not have a rose ceremony.

“This is our journey,” Rachel said. “I don’t see why we couldn’t bend the rules at least a little bit.”

Who went home on night 1?

Even with no rose ceremony in the first episode, a few men were sent packing. So, who went home on night one of The Bachelorette 2022?

Roby Sobieski, the magician, was sent home. The Bachelor Nation Wiki notes he grew up traveling across the globe, and he’s also an advanced scuba diver who speaks fluent French. Unfortunately, Roby had an awkward start to the night, as he tried to perform magic tricks for both Rachel and Gabby. The tricks didn’t land. He sealed his fate early on.

The next two men to get sent home were the twins, Justin and Joey Young. Justin and Joey are 24 years old, and they both work in medical advertising. Gabby had trouble feigning interest when they attempted to steal her away from Roby for some conversation. “The conversation with the twins and Rachel and I — it just ain’t working for me, kind of, romantically,” she noted.

The upcoming promos show trouble for Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey

Now that fans got their first look at The Bachelorette 2022 night one, the promo for the rest of the season shows the drama will certainly amp up from here. It seems some of the men might be indecisive regarding whether they’d rather date Rachel or Gabby. And some of the men even rejected Rachel’s roses to they could go for Gabby.

“I’m sorry, I cannot,” James tells Rachel in the promo after she asks if he’ll accept her rose. “I’m here for Gabby.”

“It seems cruel for both of us to be put in this place together,” Rachel tearfully tells the camera. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to fall in love when no one gives a f*ck about me. This is not supposed to be like this.”

The Bachelorette Season 19 airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

