The January 6 investigators obtained a video of Roger Stone reciting the Proud Boys' 'Fraternity Creed,' the first step for initiation to the extremist group

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
 2 days ago
An image of Roger Stone is shown on a screen as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds a hearing at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Doug Mills/Pool via AP
  • Tuesday's January 6 committee hearing revealed the close ties between Roger Stone and extremist groups.
  • He was caught on video reciting the Proud Boys' 'Fraternity Creed,' the first step for initiation.
  • Encrypted chats showed Oath Keepers' Florida leader spoke directly to Stone, Rep. Jamie Raskin said.

Comments / 3

Viva Satire!
2d ago

Reportedly while reciting the Proud Boys 'Fraternity Creed', Roger Stone was dancing to Hip Hop Music and stimulating himself.

Reply
6
