The January 6 investigators obtained a video of Roger Stone reciting the Proud Boys' 'Fraternity Creed,' the first step for initiation to the extremist group

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor who has Donald Trump’s endorsement won’t rule out attempting to decertify President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the battleground state, even though GOP legislative leaders and attorneys from both sides have dismissed the idea as impossible and unconstitutional. Tim Michels, co-owner of the state’s largest construction company, Michels Corp, told WKOW-TV on Tuesday that he would “need to see the details” when asked if he would sign a bill to decertify the election results. Michels’ refusal to rule out the idea came days after Trump renewed his call for decertification...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO